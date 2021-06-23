PulseAudio 15.0 Released with Support for LDAC and AptX Codecs, Improved Hardware Support
Highlights of the PulseAudio 15.0 release include support for the LDAC and AptX Bluetooth codecs for A2DP, support for the high-quality SBC XQ configuration variants, native support for HFP Bluetooth profiles, as well as support for Bluetooth A2DP AVRCP Absolute Volume to control the volume of the connected A2DP device.
This major release also improves hardware support by adding support for the SteelSeries Arctis 9 USB gaming headsets, HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2 dock, OnePlus Type-C Bullets USB-C headset device, and Sennheiser GSX 1000 and 1200 PRO USB DACs for gaming.
