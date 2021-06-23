today's leftovers
-
Peter Hutterer: It's templates all the way down - part 4
After getting thouroughly nerd-sniped a few weeks back, we now have FreeBSD support through qemu in the freedesktop.org ci-templates.
[...]
Now, there's a bit to unpack but with the comments above it should be fairly obvious what is happening. We start the VM, copy our working directory over and then run a command on the VM before cleaning up. The reason we use touch .success is simple: it allows us to copy things out and clean up before actually failing the job.
Obviously, if you want to build any other distribution you just swap the freebsd out for fedora or whatever - the process is the same. libinput has been using fedora qemu images for ages now.
-
Linux Foundation’s O3DE Project, Kythera AI Gives Independent Developers Free Instant Access To New Open-Source Games Engine
-
Workers at a repair facility used by Apple compare conditions to sweatshops
In the report, which is worth reading in its entirety, employees also reportedly say there aren’t enough bathrooms or parking spots for the number of workers, and that they’re not allowed to use their phones while working, even in the case of family or personal emergencies. One employee told Insider that she got off work to discover that her son had been taken to the hospital after being burned.
-
The global supply chains have been revealed as a huge house of cards - Alternet.org
by Glenn McGillivray, Western UniversityCOVID-19 has laid bare many uncomfortable truths regarding society's overall preparedness for low-probability but high-impact events, especially global ones. These range from issues pertaining exclusively to pandemic readiness...
-
ESP32-H2 Bluetooth LE & 802.15.4 RISC-V SoC shows up in ESP-IDF source code - CNX Software
Espressif Systems is working on yet another RISC-V chip with ESP32-H2 SoC offering Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 connectivity showing up in the ESP-IDF framework source code.
A code comparison shows ESP32-H2 is very similar to ESP32-C3 with a single RISC-V core, albeit clocked at up to 96 MHz, and the first Espressif SoC without WiFi, as the WiFi radio is replaced with an 802.15.4 radio for Thread, Zigbee, etc… that can be used for the development of Home Automation, Smart Lighting, and wireless sensor network applications.
-
Celebrating the community: Laura
-
Challenging Forbes' 2020 World's Best Employers List
In a world of "big data" maybe we should consider accepting that we live in a world of "uncomfortable data" too—especially when the "big data" points in two different directions. When it does, maybe a human being should get involved?
[...]
IBM has had an employee stock purchase plan since 1958. In 1990, Tom Watson Jr. wrote in Father, Son & Co. that “the model corporation of the future should be largely owned by the people who work for it.” He wrote of the challenges he faced getting individuals to buy into the corporation.
One friend told me how excited he would get when the percentage he contributed from his every paycheck to the stock purchase plan would finally buy a single share of IBM stock.
He found forever memorable those intermittent purchases of a single stock which only happened once or twice a year. He was a dedicated employee-owner. He was a believer in the company. Yet, one has to feel that if Tom Watson Jr. were alive today, he would be saddened by the current lack of employee ownership in his corporation.
IBM’s employees have been showing a decreasing enthusiasm to take advantage of their corporation’s employee stock purchase plan. In fact, the number of shares purchased by employees in 2018, 2019 and 2020 hasn’t been so low since the early ’70s—a half century ago. And this was a time when salaries were significantly lower, and the share price was—as a proportion of salaries—exorbitantly higher: $402.00 a share at the end of 1972.
-
How to Install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 20.04 with Apache
PrestaShop is an open-source e-commerce application. It is written in PHP and offers many built-in themes. The application offers a fully responsive design to the end-user. Translated in many languages, and supports all the major payment services.
PrestaShop is highly customizable and provides many built-in add-ons to help the sellers customize their online shops.
There are two distinct ways to set up PrestaShop. You can host it yourself on your server and have full access to the data and configuration files, or open an online account at the official website.
-
Fedora Magazine: Getting started with Maxima in Fedora Linux
Maxima is an open source computer algebra system (CAS) with powerful symbolic, numerical, and graphical capabilities. You can perform matrix operations, differentiation, integration, solve ordinary differential equations as well as plot functions and data in two and three dimensions. As such, it is helpful for anyone interested in science and math. This article goes through installing and using Maxima in Fedora Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 211 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
8 Best Ways To Secure Linux Server (Linux Hardening Guide 2021)
Linux/Unix powers almost everything on the internet. Nearly all the websites that you visit on the internet are hosted on a server that is running Linux. These servers host critical and confidential data. This could include apps and websites that are very popular. In this Linux server hardening guide, you will learn the 8 best ways to secure your Linux server and protect it from Hackers. The process of security should always be simple and straightforward. Hackers are always looking for vulnerabilities that they exploit in order to get access to your server. Security is not a one-time setting. You must constantly monitor any suspicious activities going on your server. There are many downsides of being hacked and the amount of damage that it can do to your company is crazy. Below we will be sharing with you best practices to securing production environment servers. Also: Container Technology Complexity Drives Kubernetes as a Service | IT Pro
Games: World’s Slowest Raytracer and Proton on the Steam Deck
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Amarok Linux 3.1.1, and Microsoft Recycling Old PR
Recent comments
3 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago