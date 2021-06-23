Linux/Unix powers almost everything on the internet. Nearly all the websites that you visit on the internet are hosted on a server that is running Linux. These servers host critical and confidential data. This could include apps and websites that are very popular. In this Linux server hardening guide, you will learn the 8 best ways to secure your Linux server and protect it from Hackers. The process of security should always be simple and straightforward. Hackers are always looking for vulnerabilities that they exploit in order to get access to your server. Security is not a one-time setting. You must constantly monitor any suspicious activities going on your server. There are many downsides of being hacked and the amount of damage that it can do to your company is crazy. Below we will be sharing with you best practices to securing production environment servers. Also: Container Technology Complexity Drives Kubernetes as a Service | IT Pro

Fedora Media Writer is an easy-to-use application that allows users on any operating system to download and set up a Fedora installer on a USB stick. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up.

Enpass is a secure password vault for Linux, Mac, Windows, as well as mobile. It is intended to keep your passwords safe and remember them so that you don’t have to. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up Enpass on Linux.

Are you new to Linux? Here all the list of basic Linux commands contains all the common commands you’ll need to know to get you started. When dealing with Linux, you need to use a shell – an interface that gives you access to the operating system. The commands are required as inputs to inform or direct a computer program to perform a specific operation. While most Linux distributions are user-friendly and come with an easy to use graphical interface, knowing how to use the command line can be very useful. So let’s learn the must know basic Linux commands with examples.

Games: World’s Slowest Raytracer and Proton on the Steam Deck Bas Nieuwenhuizen: World’s Slowest Raytracer I have not talked about raytracing in RADV for a while, but after some procrastination being focused on some other things I recently got back to it and achieved my next milestone. In particular I have been hacking away at CTS and got to a point where CTS on dEQP-VK.ray_tracing.* runs to completion without crashes or hangs. Furthermore, I got the passrate to 90% of non-skiped tests. So we’re finally getting somewhere close to usable. As further show that it is usable my fixes for CTS also fixed the corruption issues in Quake 2 RTX (Github version), delivering this image:

RADV Ray-Tracing Now Rendering Quake II RTX Correctly But Very Slowly - Phoronix The open-source Mesa RADV driver for independent Radeon Vulkan driver support on Linux has been working towards supporting ray-tracing for months. Progress is being made with the latest being more test cases passes and even the Quake II RTX game rendering correctly, but the performance is far short of being satisfactory yet. Prominent RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen has been working on the ray-tracing support for the RADV Vulkan driver for some time and making good progress even without AMD's official open-source AMDVLK driver supporting ray-tracing (only their closed-source Vulkan driver currently exposes the Vulkan RT extensions).

Everything you need to know about Linux Proton on the Steam Deck The Steam Deck is Valve’s venture into portable gaming. In terms of hardware, the Steam Deck is nothing but impressive. But more importantly, the system has everything a portable gaming device needs, including a 7-inch touchscreen, dual thumbsticks, and a trackpad. While the Steam Deck may look like its mobile gaming counterparts, it performs nothing like them.

A Total War Saga: Troy Linux port dropped because Valve's Proton means 'less demand for native titles' Feral Interactive is a studio that specializes in porting games to MacOS and other platforms. Earlier today, following the announcement of the Mythos DLC for A Total War Saga: Troy, it announced on Twitter that it is bringing both the base game and the DLC to MacOS on Steam after the Windows release. At the same time, however, it also said that work on a previously-announced Linux port will not be resumed, because Valve has effectively killed the market for it. "The Linux port was put on hold while Troy was exclusive to Epic, and we are not resuming development for the Steam release," the studio explained. "We will continue to assess the feasibility of porting games to Linux, but there is generally less demand for native titles since Valve’s launch of Proton."