Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 28th of July 2021 04:58:48 AM Filed under
Misc
  • Peter Hutterer: It's templates all the way down - part 4

    After getting thouroughly nerd-sniped a few weeks back, we now have FreeBSD support through qemu in the freedesktop.org ci-templates.

    [...]

    Now, there's a bit to unpack but with the comments above it should be fairly obvious what is happening. We start the VM, copy our working directory over and then run a command on the VM before cleaning up. The reason we use touch .success is simple: it allows us to copy things out and clean up before actually failing the job.
    Obviously, if you want to build any other distribution you just swap the freebsd out for fedora or whatever - the process is the same. libinput has been using fedora qemu images for ages now.

  • Linux Foundation’s O3DE Project, Kythera AI Gives Independent Developers Free Instant Access To New Open-Source Games Engine
  • Workers at a repair facility used by Apple compare conditions to sweatshops

    In the report, which is worth reading in its entirety, employees also reportedly say there aren’t enough bathrooms or parking spots for the number of workers, and that they’re not allowed to use their phones while working, even in the case of family or personal emergencies. One employee told Insider that she got off work to discover that her son had been taken to the hospital after being burned.

  • The global supply chains have been revealed as a huge house of cards - Alternet.org

    by Glenn McGillivray, Western UniversityCOVID-19 has laid bare many uncomfortable truths regarding society's overall preparedness for low-probability but high-impact events, especially global ones. These range from issues pertaining exclusively to pandemic readiness...

  • ESP32-H2 Bluetooth LE & 802.15.4 RISC-V SoC shows up in ESP-IDF source code - CNX Software

    Espressif Systems is working on yet another RISC-V chip with ESP32-H2 SoC offering Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 connectivity showing up in the ESP-IDF framework source code.

    A code comparison shows ESP32-H2 is very similar to ESP32-C3 with a single RISC-V core, albeit clocked at up to 96 MHz, and the first Espressif SoC without WiFi, as the WiFi radio is replaced with an 802.15.4 radio for Thread, Zigbee, etc… that can be used for the development of Home Automation, Smart Lighting, and wireless sensor network applications.

  • Celebrating the community: Laura
  • Challenging Forbes' 2020 World's Best Employers List

    In a world of "big data" maybe we should consider accepting that we live in a world of "uncomfortable data" too—especially when the "big data" points in two different directions. When it does, maybe a human being should get involved?

    [...]

    IBM has had an employee stock purchase plan since 1958. In 1990, Tom Watson Jr. wrote in Father, Son & Co. that “the model corporation of the future should be largely owned by the people who work for it.” He wrote of the challenges he faced getting individuals to buy into the corporation.

    ​One friend told me how excited he would get when the percentage he contributed from his every paycheck to the stock purchase plan would finally buy a single share of IBM stock.

    He found forever memorable those intermittent purchases of a single stock which only happened once or twice a year. He was a dedicated employee-owner. He was a believer in the company. Yet, one has to feel that if Tom Watson Jr. were alive today, he would be saddened by the current lack of employee ownership in his corporation.

    IBM’s employees have been showing a decreasing enthusiasm to take advantage of their corporation’s employee stock purchase plan. In fact, the number of shares purchased by employees in 2018, 2019 and 2020 hasn’t been so low since the early ’70s—a half century ago. And this was a time when salaries were significantly lower, and the share price was—as a proportion of salaries—exorbitantly higher: $402.00 a share at the end of 1972.

  • How to Install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 20.04 with Apache

    PrestaShop is an open-source e-commerce application. It is written in PHP and offers many built-in themes. The application offers a fully responsive design to the end-user. Translated in many languages, and supports all the major payment services.

    PrestaShop is highly customizable and provides many built-in add-ons to help the sellers customize their online shops.

    There are two distinct ways to set up PrestaShop. You can host it yourself on your server and have full access to the data and configuration files, or open an online account at the official website.

  • Fedora Magazine: Getting started with Maxima in Fedora Linux

    Maxima is an open source computer algebra system (CAS) with powerful symbolic, numerical, and graphical capabilities. You can perform matrix operations, differentiation, integration, solve ordinary differential equations as well as plot functions and data in two and three dimensions. As such, it is helpful for anyone interested in science and math. This article goes through installing and using Maxima in Fedora Linux.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • 20 Basic Linux Commands for Beginners Explained with Examples

    Are you new to Linux? Here all the list of basic Linux commands contains all the common commands you’ll need to know to get you started. When dealing with Linux, you need to use a shell – an interface that gives you access to the operating system. The commands are required as inputs to inform or direct a computer program to perform a specific operation. While most Linux distributions are user-friendly and come with an easy to use graphical interface, knowing how to use the command line can be very useful. So let’s learn the must know basic Linux commands with examples.

  • How to set up Enpass on Linux

    Enpass is a secure password vault for Linux, Mac, Windows, as well as mobile. It is intended to keep your passwords safe and remember them so that you don’t have to. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up Enpass on Linux.

  • How to use Fedora Media Writer to create a Fedora install USB

    Fedora Media Writer is an easy-to-use application that allows users on any operating system to download and set up a Fedora installer on a USB stick. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up.

8 Best Ways To Secure Linux Server (Linux Hardening Guide 2021)

Linux/Unix powers almost everything on the internet. Nearly all the websites that you visit on the internet are hosted on a server that is running Linux. These servers host critical and confidential data. This could include apps and websites that are very popular. In this Linux server hardening guide, you will learn the 8 best ways to secure your Linux server and protect it from Hackers. The process of security should always be simple and straightforward. Hackers are always looking for vulnerabilities that they exploit in order to get access to your server. Security is not a one-time setting. You must constantly monitor any suspicious activities going on your server. There are many downsides of being hacked and the amount of damage that it can do to your company is crazy. Below we will be sharing with you best practices to securing production environment servers. Read more Also: Container Technology Complexity Drives Kubernetes as a Service | IT Pro

Games: World’s Slowest Raytracer and Proton on the Steam Deck

  • Bas Nieuwenhuizen: World’s Slowest Raytracer

    I have not talked about raytracing in RADV for a while, but after some procrastination being focused on some other things I recently got back to it and achieved my next milestone. In particular I have been hacking away at CTS and got to a point where CTS on dEQP-VK.ray_tracing.* runs to completion without crashes or hangs. Furthermore, I got the passrate to 90% of non-skiped tests. So we’re finally getting somewhere close to usable. As further show that it is usable my fixes for CTS also fixed the corruption issues in Quake 2 RTX (Github version), delivering this image:

  • RADV Ray-Tracing Now Rendering Quake II RTX Correctly But Very Slowly - Phoronix

    The open-source Mesa RADV driver for independent Radeon Vulkan driver support on Linux has been working towards supporting ray-tracing for months. Progress is being made with the latest being more test cases passes and even the Quake II RTX game rendering correctly, but the performance is far short of being satisfactory yet. Prominent RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen has been working on the ray-tracing support for the RADV Vulkan driver for some time and making good progress even without AMD's official open-source AMDVLK driver supporting ray-tracing (only their closed-source Vulkan driver currently exposes the Vulkan RT extensions).

  • Everything you need to know about Linux Proton on the Steam Deck

    The Steam Deck is Valve’s venture into portable gaming. In terms of hardware, the Steam Deck is nothing but impressive. But more importantly, the system has everything a portable gaming device needs, including a 7-inch touchscreen, dual thumbsticks, and a trackpad. While the Steam Deck may look like its mobile gaming counterparts, it performs nothing like them.

  • A Total War Saga: Troy Linux port dropped because Valve's Proton means 'less demand for native titles'

    Feral Interactive is a studio that specializes in porting games to MacOS and other platforms. Earlier today, following the announcement of the Mythos DLC for A Total War Saga: Troy, it announced on Twitter that it is bringing both the base game and the DLC to MacOS on Steam after the Windows release. At the same time, however, it also said that work on a previously-announced Linux port will not be resumed, because Valve has effectively killed the market for it. "The Linux port was put on hold while Troy was exclusive to Epic, and we are not resuming development for the Steam release," the studio explained. "We will continue to assess the feasibility of porting games to Linux, but there is generally less demand for native titles since Valve’s launch of Proton."

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Amarok Linux 3.1.1, and Microsoft Recycling Old PR

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6