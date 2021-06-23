Top 7 Linux Distributions you should try
Linux distributions, also known as Linux distros, are the different “variants” of operating systems that are based on Linux Kernel. The core contains all the main aspects that are needed for a stable OS, such as...
Independent developers and companies use those to create their own distributions of Linux, which may include completely different software packages, applications, purposes, specifics, and so on. Basically, they can look almost like different OS. In reality, they’re still distributions of the same core.
Linux Lite 5.6 Is Out for Public Testing, Final Release Expected on September 1st
Still derived from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, most precisely on the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS point release, Linux Lite 5.6 looks to be yet another small maintenance update that only updates various of the default apps and core components, and brings new artwork.
The biggest change in the Linux Lite 5.6 release appears to be a change in the Lite Welcome application, which is the first thing you see when you fire up the live system. Lite Welcome has been updated in this upcoming release to make it easier for newcomers to install Linux Lite via an “Install Now” button located at the bottom of the dialog.
After getting thouroughly nerd-sniped a few weeks back, we now have FreeBSD support through qemu in the freedesktop.org ci-templates.
Now, there's a bit to unpack but with the comments above it should be fairly obvious what is happening. We start the VM, copy our working directory over and then run a command on the VM before cleaning up. The reason we use touch .success is simple: it allows us to copy things out and clean up before actually failing the job.
Obviously, if you want to build any other distribution you just swap the freebsd out for fedora or whatever - the process is the same. libinput has been using fedora qemu images for ages now.
In the report, which is worth reading in its entirety, employees also reportedly say there aren’t enough bathrooms or parking spots for the number of workers, and that they’re not allowed to use their phones while working, even in the case of family or personal emergencies. One employee told Insider that she got off work to discover that her son had been taken to the hospital after being burned.
by Glenn McGillivray, Western UniversityCOVID-19 has laid bare many uncomfortable truths regarding society's overall preparedness for low-probability but high-impact events, especially global ones. These range from issues pertaining exclusively to pandemic readiness...
Espressif Systems is working on yet another RISC-V chip with ESP32-H2 SoC offering Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 connectivity showing up in the ESP-IDF framework source code.
A code comparison shows ESP32-H2 is very similar to ESP32-C3 with a single RISC-V core, albeit clocked at up to 96 MHz, and the first Espressif SoC without WiFi, as the WiFi radio is replaced with an 802.15.4 radio for Thread, Zigbee, etc… that can be used for the development of Home Automation, Smart Lighting, and wireless sensor network applications.
In a world of "big data" maybe we should consider accepting that we live in a world of "uncomfortable data" too—especially when the "big data" points in two different directions. When it does, maybe a human being should get involved?
IBM has had an employee stock purchase plan since 1958. In 1990, Tom Watson Jr. wrote in Father, Son & Co. that “the model corporation of the future should be largely owned by the people who work for it.” He wrote of the challenges he faced getting individuals to buy into the corporation.
One friend told me how excited he would get when the percentage he contributed from his every paycheck to the stock purchase plan would finally buy a single share of IBM stock.
He found forever memorable those intermittent purchases of a single stock which only happened once or twice a year. He was a dedicated employee-owner. He was a believer in the company. Yet, one has to feel that if Tom Watson Jr. were alive today, he would be saddened by the current lack of employee ownership in his corporation.
IBM’s employees have been showing a decreasing enthusiasm to take advantage of their corporation’s employee stock purchase plan. In fact, the number of shares purchased by employees in 2018, 2019 and 2020 hasn’t been so low since the early ’70s—a half century ago. And this was a time when salaries were significantly lower, and the share price was—as a proportion of salaries—exorbitantly higher: $402.00 a share at the end of 1972.
PrestaShop is an open-source e-commerce application. It is written in PHP and offers many built-in themes. The application offers a fully responsive design to the end-user. Translated in many languages, and supports all the major payment services.
PrestaShop is highly customizable and provides many built-in add-ons to help the sellers customize their online shops.
There are two distinct ways to set up PrestaShop. You can host it yourself on your server and have full access to the data and configuration files, or open an online account at the official website.
Maxima is an open source computer algebra system (CAS) with powerful symbolic, numerical, and graphical capabilities. You can perform matrix operations, differentiation, integration, solve ordinary differential equations as well as plot functions and data in two and three dimensions. As such, it is helpful for anyone interested in science and math. This article goes through installing and using Maxima in Fedora Linux.
PulseAudio 15.0 Released with Support for LDAC and AptX Codecs, Improved Hardware Support
Highlights of the PulseAudio 15.0 release include support for the LDAC and AptX Bluetooth codecs for A2DP, support for the high-quality SBC XQ configuration variants, native support for HFP Bluetooth profiles, as well as support for Bluetooth A2DP AVRCP Absolute Volume to control the volume of the connected A2DP device.
This major release also improves hardware support by adding support for the SteelSeries Arctis 9 USB gaming headsets, HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2 dock, OnePlus Type-C Bullets USB-C headset device, and Sennheiser GSX 1000 and 1200 PRO USB DACs for gaming.
