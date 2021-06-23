Emulate the BBC Micro home computer with Linux
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer.
Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user.
Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
Top 7 Linux Distributions you should try
Linux distributions, also known as Linux distros, are the different “variants” of operating systems that are based on Linux Kernel. The core contains all the main aspects that are needed for a stable OS, such as... Independent developers and companies use those to create their own distributions of Linux, which may include completely different software packages, applications, purposes, specifics, and so on. Basically, they can look almost like different OS. In reality, they’re still distributions of the same core.
Linux Lite 5.6 Is Out for Public Testing, Final Release Expected on September 1st
Still derived from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, most precisely on the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS point release, Linux Lite 5.6 looks to be yet another small maintenance update that only updates various of the default apps and core components, and brings new artwork. The biggest change in the Linux Lite 5.6 release appears to be a change in the Lite Welcome application, which is the first thing you see when you fire up the live system. Lite Welcome has been updated in this upcoming release to make it easier for newcomers to install Linux Lite via an “Install Now” button located at the bottom of the dialog.
today's leftovers
PulseAudio 15.0 Released with Support for LDAC and AptX Codecs, Improved Hardware Support
Highlights of the PulseAudio 15.0 release include support for the LDAC and AptX Bluetooth codecs for A2DP, support for the high-quality SBC XQ configuration variants, native support for HFP Bluetooth profiles, as well as support for Bluetooth A2DP AVRCP Absolute Volume to control the volume of the connected A2DP device. This major release also improves hardware support by adding support for the SteelSeries Arctis 9 USB gaming headsets, HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2 dock, OnePlus Type-C Bullets USB-C headset device, and Sennheiser GSX 1000 and 1200 PRO USB DACs for gaming.
