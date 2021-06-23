Linux has been a popular operating system choice for engineers for the past few decades. This operating system competes with — and sometimes edges — Windows and macOS. In recent decades, Linux has also become a close rival to iOS, despite not having the largest market appeal. Nonetheless, many developers prefer working with the Linux operating system because of its affordability and superior performance.

KDDockWidgets 1.4.0 has been released! KDDockWidgets is a framework for custom-tailored docking systems in Qt. This is a major release with new features and lots of fixes. The big highlights of KDDockWidgets 1.4.0 are the experimental MDI support and the new declarative API for QtQuick...

Emulate the BBC Micro home computer with Linux Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.