Back in 2019, survival game Rust was one of the more high-profile games to remove their native Linux version but it seems they're not done with Linux thanks to the Steam Deck.

You could actually still play Rust on Linux with Steam Play Proton, however like a lot of other online games it uses anti-cheat. Specifically, it uses Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), which blocks Linux players from most servers as it currently doesn't support Proton. For the upcoming Steam Deck, Valve has made it clear that they're working with EAC and BattlEye to get both hooked up and working for Proton.

Speaking on Twitter on July 27, Facepunch Studios creator Garry Newman mentioned in reply to a user talking about Rust and Linux that "EAC are working on it, we're working with them to make it happen. Rust runs good on the deck.".