Games: Facepunch, Splitgate, Heroic Games Launcher 1.9

Wednesday 28th of July 2021
Gaming
  • Garry Newman of Facepunch mentions working with EAC for Rust on Linux with Proton | GamingOnLinux

    Back in 2019, survival game Rust was one of the more high-profile games to remove their native Linux version but it seems they're not done with Linux thanks to the Steam Deck.

    You could actually still play Rust on Linux with Steam Play Proton, however like a lot of other online games it uses anti-cheat. Specifically, it uses Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), which blocks Linux players from most servers as it currently doesn't support Proton. For the upcoming Steam Deck, Valve has made it clear that they're working with EAC and BattlEye to get both hooked up and working for Proton.

    Speaking on Twitter on July 27, Facepunch Studios creator Garry Newman mentioned in reply to a user talking about Rust and Linux that "EAC are working on it, we're working with them to make it happen. Rust runs good on the deck.".

  • Splitgate gets an extended Beta, developers raise $10M | GamingOnLinux

    1047 Games has seen Splitgate blow away all of their expectations, so much so they had to take the game offline (it's back now) and extend the Beta.

    What's been called Halo with Portals (that's pretty accurate) has seen it smash through the total number of player repeatedly, which is due to it being free and cross-platform between PC and Consoles. They mentioned at one point recently they saw over 100,000 players which is absolutely insane considering there was only 4 people working on it up until recently.

  • Heroic Games Launcher 1.9 is out with better performance, playtime tracking and more | GamingOnLinux

    The Heroic Games Launcher is a fantastic community effort to bring the Epic Games Store to Linux and Heroic Games Launcher 1.9 builds upon the foundation to provide a better experience. Since Epic Games clearly still have zero interest in bringing their store to Linux officially, this is one of the best options that doesn't require messing with the Wine compatibility layer directly.

    As a reminder: since Epic Games don't support Linux, all downloaded titles will use a compatibility layer like Wine.

  • Magical action-packed dungeon crawler Wizard of Legend gets lots of new goodies | GamingOnLinux

    Contingent99 just released a big surprise update to Wizard of Legend, their fast-paced dungeon-crawling action game about running around as a wizard. Easily one of my favourites from 2018 for its high quality repeatable fun, it's nice to see the developer come back to it and give us more of the same good stuff.

»

