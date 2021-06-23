today's howtos
-
How to add comments in JSON
The JSON is a set of data chunks only. If a comment is added, it will be compiled as data too. To insert a comment, you could for instance add a specific data element or field called “_comment” that will not be interpreted by the JSON program compiler
-
How To Install Mosquitto MQTT on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mosquitto MQTT on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MQTT, an acronym for Message Queue Telemetry Transport, is a lightweight communication protocol based on the publisher/subscriber concept. It represents an alternative to the classic client/server architecture, widely used in the Internet of Things. It is commonly used for geo-tracking fleets of vehicles, home automation, environmental sensor networks, and utility-scale data collection.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Mosquitto MQTT on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
rclone: Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, box, DropBox and much more from the CLI — The Ultimate Linux Newbie Guide
I used to use insync to access my Google Drive account from the command line because it was reliable, however insync ceased support for their CLI client, so I had to rethink that.
I’ve decided to plop with rclone because it’s flexible, lightweight, it works well and it supports over 40 different filesharing platforms, including the most popular ones: Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, Microsoft OneDrive, Amazon Drive/S3. It also supports SSH/SFTP – which is nice, because it presents files/directories on another server just as if they are local files.
The installation & configuration steps are listed below
-
How to Install Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04
Usermin is a web-based interface mainly for webmail designed for non-root users to perform routine tasks including, reading mail, changing passwords, setting up databases and a web-basedSSH terminal. It is a stripped-down version of Webmin intended for regular users without always system administrators. It provides a rich set of features.
-
How to Install EteSync server on Ubuntu 20.04
EteSync is an open-source solution to sync your contacts, calendars, and tasks. It is self-hosted, provides end-to-end encryption, and allows you to share data with other users. It can be integrated with GNOME and KDE desktops. It can be accessed through desktop, web, Android, and iOS clients.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install EteSync with Apache on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Customizing Node.js .env files
Applications are commonly required to deploy to many different environments, including staging, testing, and production, without building environment-specific artifacts.
Methodologies like the 12 Factor App specify that an application’s code and configuration are separate but combine during deployment to accommodate specific environments.
-
How to prevent that a user deletes a file owned by root in his home directory
Even though a file is held by root and has 700 rights, if the root user saves it in another user's home directory or any other directory owned by another user, that user can remove the file.
-
Kernel tracing with trace-cmd
trace-cmd is an easy-to-use, feature-rich utility for tracing Linux kernel functions.
-
How to use touch command in Linux Guide for beginners 2021
The touch command is a very common and standard command used in all UNIX/Linux based operating systems. Mostly, touch command in Linux is used to create a blank file.
But You can use to change and modify the timestamps of a file.
You can create a file with the help of other commands like a cat. I have explained how to use cat command in Linux to create a file, but not blank.
If you are looking to create a file without content you must use cat command in Linux. The file created using the touch command is empty.
This command can be used when the user doesn’t have data to store at the time of file creation.
-
How to create group in Linux by Groupadd command Guide 2021
groupadd command is used to add or create group in Linux. You will learn in this article how to create group in Linux by using simple command groupadd.
You are working in an organization as a system administrator of Linux. all users on system are belongs to 3 different-2 departments example, Sales, account, and HR. If we will not manage those users they can access each other’s data.
Accessing data of every user neither safe for the department nor for Organization. So managing those users are important and necessary.
-
How To Set Up SSH Public and Private Key in Linux
SSH or Secure Shell Protocol is a cryptographic network protocol that is used to securely access a remote machine from another computer over an unsecured network via the command line. With SSH, you can execute commands on remote Linux systems and servers, send/transfer files, and normally manage everything you do from one place.
When you are operating with multiple Linux servers in various locations, or if you are just trying to save some ideal time accessing these servers, you will want to use an SSH public and private key pair to make life much easier by logging into remote machines and running commands without entering passwords. Also, the SSH key pairs are more secure as they are not vulnerable to common brute-force password hacking attacks.
-
Create your own custom Raspberry Pi image
Build a Raspberry Pi image from scratch or convert your running, modified Raspberry Pi OS back to an image others can use.
[...]
To successfully run the build process, it is recommended to use a 32bit version of Debian Buster or Ubuntu Xenial. It may work on other systems as well but to avoid unnecessary complications, I recommend to setup a virtual machine with one of the recommended systems. If you are not familiar with virtual machines, take a look at my article Try Linux on any operating system with VirtualBox. When you have everything up and running, also install the dependencies mentioned in the repository description. Also consider that you need internet access in the virtual machine and enough free disk space. I set up my virtual machine with a 40GB hard drive which seemed to be enough.
In order to follow the instructions in this article, make a clone of the pi-gen repository or fork it if you want to start developing you own image.
-
today's leftovers
RPi 4 based mobile bot features optional 6-DOF arm
Elephant Robotics’ $700 to $1,200 “MyAGV” mobile robot runs on a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 360° lidar, 5MP cam, a 220 rpm/min motor, 4x omnidirectional wheels, and an optional 6-axis MyCobot arm. In May, Elephant Robotics launched a $699, six-axis manipulation bot called the MyCobot Pi, which is built around a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Now the company has given its robot arm some wheels in the form of a MyAGV autonomous ground vehicle (AGV), which houses its own RPi 4B. When the $699 mobile bot is equipped with an MyCobot arm, the system is billed as the world’s smallest, 6-DOF compound robot.
today's howtos
Cutefish is an adorable Linux desktop environment that could make serious waves
I love a good desktop environment. And I really love any desktop environment that not only attempts to make interaction with PCs user friendly with a modern nod to design. This is one of the main reasons I spent so many years with elementaryOS as my go-to Linux distribution. Eventually, I moved on from that desktop and landed on Pop!_OS (partially due to the purchase of a System76 Thelio desktop). Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop offers just the right mix of performance, efficiency and modern design. But every so often, I get that old itch to consider a different desktop environment. So, when I happened upon a brand new (as in "still very much in beta") desktop environment, named Cutefish, I had to take a look. At first glance, I knew this interface had the makings of something special. Although it's far from ready for the masses, Cutefish is already showing it could be something the competition should be concerned about. This is one beautiful desktop ... like, "Deepin what?" beautiful. Cutefish is built with Qt Quick and is a straight-up reminder of macOS—which, from my perspective, is not a bad thing. Apple has done several things right, one of which is the macOS desktop. And although Cutefish isn't a clone of Apple's vaunted interface, it's still reminiscent. But then again, any desktop that offers a dock (as opposed to a taskbar), smacks of macOS (it's the reason so many compare elementaryOS to macOS).
