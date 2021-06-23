Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Peter Robinson: SystemReady ES support for MacchiatoBin
The redhat-rpm-config %toolchain macro makes it easier to build packages with Clang instead of GCC. Get tips for supporting both toolchains in your builds.
I’m really happy to see this is such a straightforward process, and I’m looking forward to seeing more features, enhancements and fixes to the firmware including capsule updates and the associated LVFS/fwupdmgr support, and improvements around firmware security (fwupdmgr –force security). Top marks to the Solid Run team!
-
Write toolchain-agnostic RPM spec files for GCC and Clang | Red Hat Developer
With the addition of the %toolchain macro to the redhat-rpm-config package, packages can easily switch between the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) and the Clang compiler. This package change is not yet supported by Fedora, and package maintainers need good reasons to switch from the GCC default to Clang. Maintainers also need to watch out for a few nuances to make (and keep) a package specification file buildable with both toolchains.
This article looks at the necessary changes and best practices to allow a spec file to build with both GCC and Clang in a variety of cases.
-
Seven (more) things I wish I'd known before becoming a sysadmin | Enable Sysadmin
Let me start with a brief background to give my stories some context. I worked in desktop support for a couple of years before becoming a technical trainer on various platforms (Windows Server, different Linux distributions, Cisco, etc.). Eventually, some former students approached me to work as the network/systems administrator for their small organization (about 65 users). I worked there for a couple of years—an experience that inflated my already robust sense of cynicism. I freely admit that many of my observations are based on very small organizations (fewer than 100 users) and companies whose cultures did not easily embrace technology. I later returned to the training industry, though I did various consulting projects on the side. From those years come these anecdotes.
-
4 steps to build a strong data science community across the enterprise
In the race to quickly harness the power of data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), organizations have often kick-started initiatives by hiring data scientists and engineers within functional and regional areas of the business. While this approach offers speed, agility, and tight alignment to business requirements, it often comes at the expense of consistency and efficiency, and without consideration of best practices. The reality is that many organizations’ efforts in this space are falling short, with a majority of companies only piloting AI or using it in a single business process – and thus gaining only incremental benefits, according to a recent McKinsey study.
CIOs can pull together the collective power of disparate teams while elevating the entire practice.
CIOs are often positioned well to play a proactive role in pulling together the collective power of disparate teams while elevating the entire practice - all without org changes.
The four steps below effectively connect teams that span across people, processes, and technologies in order to accelerate data science, AI, and ML efforts and build competitive advantage.
-
IT hiring: 5 tips to move past the "ideal candidate" trap
The traditional hiring process is an obstacle course that candidates must navigate to prove themselves. The hurdles, like a lengthy list of skills or certifications, may feel insurmountable. The result: Your company forfeits the opportunity to hire gifted individuals who don’t fit the mold.
Instead, organizations should be jumping through hoops to ensure that more candidates, particularly those with uncommon backgrounds, can complete the race. This requires a major shift in the focus of hiring. While skills assessment plays an important role in hiring, an early overemphasis on skill-matching can focus on pedigree at the expense of promise.
Organizations thrive when they take the time to find, hire, and onboard individuals who contribute diverse perspectives and fresh approaches to problem-solving.
I’ve seen how organizations thrive when they take the time to find, hire, and onboard individuals who contribute diverse perspectives and fresh approaches to problem-solving. Conversely, I’ve witnessed how more homogenous teams appear to gel quickly but later struggle to deliver innovative products.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 510 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
RPi 4 based mobile bot features optional 6-DOF arm
Elephant Robotics’ $700 to $1,200 “MyAGV” mobile robot runs on a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 360° lidar, 5MP cam, a 220 rpm/min motor, 4x omnidirectional wheels, and an optional 6-axis MyCobot arm. In May, Elephant Robotics launched a $699, six-axis manipulation bot called the MyCobot Pi, which is built around a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Now the company has given its robot arm some wheels in the form of a MyAGV autonomous ground vehicle (AGV), which houses its own RPi 4B. When the $699 mobile bot is equipped with an MyCobot arm, the system is billed as the world’s smallest, 6-DOF compound robot.
today's howtos
Cutefish is an adorable Linux desktop environment that could make serious waves
I love a good desktop environment. And I really love any desktop environment that not only attempts to make interaction with PCs user friendly with a modern nod to design. This is one of the main reasons I spent so many years with elementaryOS as my go-to Linux distribution. Eventually, I moved on from that desktop and landed on Pop!_OS (partially due to the purchase of a System76 Thelio desktop). Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop offers just the right mix of performance, efficiency and modern design. But every so often, I get that old itch to consider a different desktop environment. So, when I happened upon a brand new (as in "still very much in beta") desktop environment, named Cutefish, I had to take a look. At first glance, I knew this interface had the makings of something special. Although it's far from ready for the masses, Cutefish is already showing it could be something the competition should be concerned about. This is one beautiful desktop ... like, "Deepin what?" beautiful. Cutefish is built with Qt Quick and is a straight-up reminder of macOS—which, from my perspective, is not a bad thing. Apple has done several things right, one of which is the macOS desktop. And although Cutefish isn't a clone of Apple's vaunted interface, it's still reminiscent. But then again, any desktop that offers a dock (as opposed to a taskbar), smacks of macOS (it's the reason so many compare elementaryOS to macOS).
Recent comments
3 min 15 sec ago
58 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 59 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
18 hours 13 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago