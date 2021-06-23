Audiocasts/Shows: Steam Deck, Discord Means Trouble, and More
-
WILL IT LINUX? | Scarlet Nexus
Steam Deck is coming, and this is one game I'd LOVE to play on it. With gorgeous anime-style graphics and engaging "brain punk" combat, Scarlet Nexus looks like an RPG worth enjoying. But Will It Linux???
-
About that Discord server...
I hate drama, I didn't want to make this video, but apparently, I need to explain what happened on the "TLE Official" Discord server, so here it is! In short, the TLDR is: - Someone approached me to create an "official" server for the channel - I agreed but didn't think of getting ownership of the server - The owner of the server started making people leave by openly attacking a certain group of people - Whether that was made as a joke or not, I don't know, and I don't care, this group gets these jokes thrown at them every day, they don't need that from a Linux Discord server, and even less from the admin / owner - I told him I really didn't like it, and he kicked me out, renamed the server, and told everyone I had left because the server was too toxic. I didn't leave, and I think the server was great, the admin just wasn't. - I won't get into a debate on free speech: whether you make a joke, second degree, edgy, whatever, think about how many jokes of the sort the people you're targeting have already received. Imagine a characteristic of yourself that you have a hard time dealing with, that is causing confusion for you, and now imagine people make jokes to your face about it, every day, everywhere you go. - You wouldn't take it either, and that's not something I could accept. It's not censorship, it's not "against free speech", it's just being a decent human being and not mocking others, even if you're doing it in good faith, for "fun".
-
The Rules Of Netiquette For How To Act Online
In the early days of the Internet, there were certain rules that everyone was expected to follow in online forums, web chat and usenet newsgroups. These rules were called "netiquette" and it is something that is sorely lacking in how people interact online today.
-
Denial of DOS | Coder Radio 424
Mike shares his adventures coding while riding Amtrak, Chris is trying to get DOS running while he still can, and many of you wrote in sharing your concern for GNOME.
-
mintcast 366 – Prox Your Mox
First up in the news DuckDuckGo protects us even more, then, It’s always DNS, the SteamDeck looks awesome, the Kernel is 30, and more
In security, updates on Kaseya, PrintNightmare and a new systemd vulnerability
Then in our Wanderings, Joe actually wanders, Josh proxes his mox, and I’m going full btrfs
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 471 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
RPi 4 based mobile bot features optional 6-DOF arm
Elephant Robotics’ $700 to $1,200 “MyAGV” mobile robot runs on a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 360° lidar, 5MP cam, a 220 rpm/min motor, 4x omnidirectional wheels, and an optional 6-axis MyCobot arm. In May, Elephant Robotics launched a $699, six-axis manipulation bot called the MyCobot Pi, which is built around a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Now the company has given its robot arm some wheels in the form of a MyAGV autonomous ground vehicle (AGV), which houses its own RPi 4B. When the $699 mobile bot is equipped with an MyCobot arm, the system is billed as the world’s smallest, 6-DOF compound robot.
today's howtos
Cutefish is an adorable Linux desktop environment that could make serious waves
I love a good desktop environment. And I really love any desktop environment that not only attempts to make interaction with PCs user friendly with a modern nod to design. This is one of the main reasons I spent so many years with elementaryOS as my go-to Linux distribution. Eventually, I moved on from that desktop and landed on Pop!_OS (partially due to the purchase of a System76 Thelio desktop). Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop offers just the right mix of performance, efficiency and modern design. But every so often, I get that old itch to consider a different desktop environment. So, when I happened upon a brand new (as in "still very much in beta") desktop environment, named Cutefish, I had to take a look. At first glance, I knew this interface had the makings of something special. Although it's far from ready for the masses, Cutefish is already showing it could be something the competition should be concerned about. This is one beautiful desktop ... like, "Deepin what?" beautiful. Cutefish is built with Qt Quick and is a straight-up reminder of macOS—which, from my perspective, is not a bad thing. Apple has done several things right, one of which is the macOS desktop. And although Cutefish isn't a clone of Apple's vaunted interface, it's still reminiscent. But then again, any desktop that offers a dock (as opposed to a taskbar), smacks of macOS (it's the reason so many compare elementaryOS to macOS).
Recent comments
3 min 15 sec ago
58 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 59 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
18 hours 13 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago