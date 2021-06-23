Language Selection

Audiocasts/Shows: Steam Deck, Discord Means Trouble, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 28th of July 2021 03:02:44 PM
GNU
Linux
  • WILL IT LINUX? | Scarlet Nexus

    Steam Deck is coming, and this is one game I'd LOVE to play on it. With gorgeous anime-style graphics and engaging "brain punk" combat, Scarlet Nexus looks like an RPG worth enjoying. But Will It Linux???

  • About that Discord server...

    I hate drama, I didn't want to make this video, but apparently, I need to explain what happened on the "TLE Official" Discord server, so here it is! In short, the TLDR is: - Someone approached me to create an "official" server for the channel - I agreed but didn't think of getting ownership of the server - The owner of the server started making people leave by openly attacking a certain group of people - Whether that was made as a joke or not, I don't know, and I don't care, this group gets these jokes thrown at them every day, they don't need that from a Linux Discord server, and even less from the admin / owner - I told him I really didn't like it, and he kicked me out, renamed the server, and told everyone I had left because the server was too toxic. I didn't leave, and I think the server was great, the admin just wasn't. - I won't get into a debate on free speech: whether you make a joke, second degree, edgy, whatever, think about how many jokes of the sort the people you're targeting have already received. Imagine a characteristic of yourself that you have a hard time dealing with, that is causing confusion for you, and now imagine people make jokes to your face about it, every day, everywhere you go. - You wouldn't take it either, and that's not something I could accept. It's not censorship, it's not "against free speech", it's just being a decent human being and not mocking others, even if you're doing it in good faith, for "fun".

  • The Rules Of Netiquette For How To Act Online

    In the early days of the Internet, there were certain rules that everyone was expected to follow in online forums, web chat and usenet newsgroups. These rules were called "netiquette" and it is something that is sorely lacking in how people interact online today.

  • Denial of DOS | Coder Radio 424

    Mike shares his adventures coding while riding Amtrak, Chris is trying to get DOS running while he still can, and many of you wrote in sharing your concern for GNOME.

  • mintcast 366 – Prox Your Mox

    First up in the news DuckDuckGo protects us even more, then, It’s always DNS, the SteamDeck looks awesome, the Kernel is 30, and more

    In security, updates on Kaseya, PrintNightmare and a new systemd vulnerability

    Then in our Wanderings, Joe actually wanders, Josh proxes his mox, and I’m going full btrfs

today's leftovers

  • FreeRDP 2.4 Released With Support For Multi-Threaded Decoding - Phoronix

    FreeRDP's progressive codec code now allows using multi-threaded for decoding. RemoteFX encoded frames can now be decoded across multiple threads for dramatically speeding things up particularly at higher resolutions (particularly above 1080p). This multi-threaded decoding for FreeRDP can lead to a 3K display now having a "fluid experience" instead of the prior "choppy experience" when single-threaded.

  • Farewell SeaMonkey?

    Sigh... I might have to give up on SeaMonkey. I am increasingly finding that SM doesn't work, sometimes partially working, and I have to resort to using Chrome. This happened recently when I wanted to transfer money at transferwise.com, it did work, but the final "sending" window gave an error message (even though sending had succeeded). Their tech support advised me to use Chrome.

  • 100 years of Hitler & psychological experiments on volunteers

    A volunteer from a free software organization resigned at a time when he lost two family members. Immediately after this, the German Free Software Foundation of Europe published a vile document attacking and criticizing the volunteer at this time of grief. At the same time as they published the motion, their President published a wildly upbeat photo, waving their arms and smiling.

RPi 4 based mobile bot features optional 6-DOF arm

Elephant Robotics’ $700 to $1,200 “MyAGV” mobile robot runs on a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 360° lidar, 5MP cam, a 220 rpm/min motor, 4x omnidirectional wheels, and an optional 6-axis MyCobot arm. In May, Elephant Robotics launched a $699, six-axis manipulation bot called the MyCobot Pi, which is built around a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Now the company has given its robot arm some wheels in the form of a MyAGV autonomous ground vehicle (AGV), which houses its own RPi 4B. When the $699 mobile bot is equipped with an MyCobot arm, the system is billed as the world’s smallest, 6-DOF compound robot. Read more

today's howtos

  • Chage command in Linux to set aging of password, Guide 2021

    The chage command stands for ‘Change Age’. The chage command in Linux is used to change the aging/expiry information of any user’s password. If you are working as a system administrator in any organization, it is your task to enforce users for changing password due to security reasons. So that after a certain period of time, users will be compelled to reset their passwords. Only the root user can view the password’s aging/expiry information, the unauthorized user can’t see this information of other users.

  • How to Upload Files to Remote System Over SSH

    Sooner or later, you'll find yourself in a situation where you have to upload the file to the remote server over SSH or copy a file from it.

  • How To Install and Configure Spotify on Linux Distributions

    Spotify is a platform-independent application for music and audio streaming. All music and podcast enthusiasts have already heard the name of Spotify. You can use Spotify on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and macOS. Although there are other music streaming applications on the Internet, the reason you need to use Spotify is more compatible and user-friendly. Moreover, if you are a professional audio broadcaster, you can use Spotify to publish your own podcast. Spotify is interesting to use because it supports offline listening, and you can also watch Spotify videos and radio. If you need to listen to audio in a more individual way, it also offers you the use of the built-in equalizer to adjust the sound effect.

  • How to Install LAMP Stack on Rocky Linux 8

    LAMP is a popular stack used in development circles for hosting both static and dynamic web applications. It’s an acronym for Linux, Apache, MySQL (or MariaDB) & PHP. Notably, it comprises the Apache web server, MySQL or MariaDB database server, and PHP.

Cutefish is an adorable Linux desktop environment that could make serious waves

I love a good desktop environment. And I really love any desktop environment that not only attempts to make interaction with PCs user friendly with a modern nod to design. This is one of the main reasons I spent so many years with elementaryOS as my go-to Linux distribution. Eventually, I moved on from that desktop and landed on Pop!_OS (partially due to the purchase of a System76 Thelio desktop). Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop offers just the right mix of performance, efficiency and modern design. But every so often, I get that old itch to consider a different desktop environment. So, when I happened upon a brand new (as in "still very much in beta") desktop environment, named Cutefish, I had to take a look. At first glance, I knew this interface had the makings of something special. Although it's far from ready for the masses, Cutefish is already showing it could be something the competition should be concerned about. This is one beautiful desktop ... like, "Deepin what?" beautiful. Cutefish is built with Qt Quick and is a straight-up reminder of macOS—which, from my perspective, is not a bad thing. Apple has done several things right, one of which is the macOS desktop. And although Cutefish isn't a clone of Apple's vaunted interface, it's still reminiscent. But then again, any desktop that offers a dock (as opposed to a taskbar), smacks of macOS (it's the reason so many compare elementaryOS to macOS). Read more

