Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ubuntu 21.04 vs. Windows 10 Trade Blows On The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / ASUS ROG Strix G15

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 28th of July 2021 04:13:50 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks

While the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX performance is great on Linux once overcoming any laptop support quirks like with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 "AMD Advantage" laptop running into keyboard and WiFi issues on Linux depending upon the kernel version, how does the performance compare to Microsoft Windows 10? Here are some benchmarks of that ROG Strix G15 AMD laptop under Windows 10 as shipped by ASUS against Ubuntu 21.04 when upgraded to the Linux 5.13 stable kernel.

Prior to clearing out the Windows install on the ASUS ROG Strix G15, I ran some benchmarks looking at how the out-of-the-box performance is with all available Windows updates, including the various ASUS software/driver updates. This ASUS G513QY laptop is equipped with the flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor, Radeon RX 6800M discrete graphics to complement the 5900HX's integrated Vega graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB Samsung NVMe SSD.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • FreeRDP 2.4 Released With Support For Multi-Threaded Decoding - Phoronix

    FreeRDP's progressive codec code now allows using multi-threaded for decoding. RemoteFX encoded frames can now be decoded across multiple threads for dramatically speeding things up particularly at higher resolutions (particularly above 1080p). This multi-threaded decoding for FreeRDP can lead to a 3K display now having a "fluid experience" instead of the prior "choppy experience" when single-threaded.

  • Farewell SeaMonkey?

    Sigh... I might have to give up on SeaMonkey. I am increasingly finding that SM doesn't work, sometimes partially working, and I have to resort to using Chrome. This happened recently when I wanted to transfer money at transferwise.com, it did work, but the final "sending" window gave an error message (even though sending had succeeded). Their tech support advised me to use Chrome.

  • 100 years of Hitler & psychological experiments on volunteers

    A volunteer from a free software organization resigned at a time when he lost two family members. Immediately after this, the German Free Software Foundation of Europe published a vile document attacking and criticizing the volunteer at this time of grief. At the same time as they published the motion, their President published a wildly upbeat photo, waving their arms and smiling.

RPi 4 based mobile bot features optional 6-DOF arm

Elephant Robotics’ $700 to $1,200 “MyAGV” mobile robot runs on a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 360° lidar, 5MP cam, a 220 rpm/min motor, 4x omnidirectional wheels, and an optional 6-axis MyCobot arm. In May, Elephant Robotics launched a $699, six-axis manipulation bot called the MyCobot Pi, which is built around a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Now the company has given its robot arm some wheels in the form of a MyAGV autonomous ground vehicle (AGV), which houses its own RPi 4B. When the $699 mobile bot is equipped with an MyCobot arm, the system is billed as the world’s smallest, 6-DOF compound robot. Read more

today's howtos

  • Chage command in Linux to set aging of password, Guide 2021

    The chage command stands for ‘Change Age’. The chage command in Linux is used to change the aging/expiry information of any user’s password. If you are working as a system administrator in any organization, it is your task to enforce users for changing password due to security reasons. So that after a certain period of time, users will be compelled to reset their passwords. Only the root user can view the password’s aging/expiry information, the unauthorized user can’t see this information of other users.

  • How to Upload Files to Remote System Over SSH

    Sooner or later, you'll find yourself in a situation where you have to upload the file to the remote server over SSH or copy a file from it.

  • How To Install and Configure Spotify on Linux Distributions

    Spotify is a platform-independent application for music and audio streaming. All music and podcast enthusiasts have already heard the name of Spotify. You can use Spotify on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and macOS. Although there are other music streaming applications on the Internet, the reason you need to use Spotify is more compatible and user-friendly. Moreover, if you are a professional audio broadcaster, you can use Spotify to publish your own podcast. Spotify is interesting to use because it supports offline listening, and you can also watch Spotify videos and radio. If you need to listen to audio in a more individual way, it also offers you the use of the built-in equalizer to adjust the sound effect.

  • How to Install LAMP Stack on Rocky Linux 8

    LAMP is a popular stack used in development circles for hosting both static and dynamic web applications. It’s an acronym for Linux, Apache, MySQL (or MariaDB) & PHP. Notably, it comprises the Apache web server, MySQL or MariaDB database server, and PHP.

Cutefish is an adorable Linux desktop environment that could make serious waves

I love a good desktop environment. And I really love any desktop environment that not only attempts to make interaction with PCs user friendly with a modern nod to design. This is one of the main reasons I spent so many years with elementaryOS as my go-to Linux distribution. Eventually, I moved on from that desktop and landed on Pop!_OS (partially due to the purchase of a System76 Thelio desktop). Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop offers just the right mix of performance, efficiency and modern design. But every so often, I get that old itch to consider a different desktop environment. So, when I happened upon a brand new (as in "still very much in beta") desktop environment, named Cutefish, I had to take a look. At first glance, I knew this interface had the makings of something special. Although it's far from ready for the masses, Cutefish is already showing it could be something the competition should be concerned about. This is one beautiful desktop ... like, "Deepin what?" beautiful. Cutefish is built with Qt Quick and is a straight-up reminder of macOS—which, from my perspective, is not a bad thing. Apple has done several things right, one of which is the macOS desktop. And although Cutefish isn't a clone of Apple's vaunted interface, it's still reminiscent. But then again, any desktop that offers a dock (as opposed to a taskbar), smacks of macOS (it's the reason so many compare elementaryOS to macOS). Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6