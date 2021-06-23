MX Linux 21 Enters Beta Testing Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” and Xfce 4.16
Dubbed “Wildflower” and derived from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” and MX repositories, MX Linux 21 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series and uses the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.
Highlights of this first beta release include new and updated applications, a new installer partition selection area with LVM support, as well as new UEFI live system boot menus that make it easier to select boot options directly from the boot menu and submenus.
Ubuntu 21.04 vs. Windows 10 Trade Blows On The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / ASUS ROG Strix G15
While the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX performance is great on Linux once overcoming any laptop support quirks like with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 "AMD Advantage" laptop running into keyboard and WiFi issues on Linux depending upon the kernel version, how does the performance compare to Microsoft Windows 10? Here are some benchmarks of that ROG Strix G15 AMD laptop under Windows 10 as shipped by ASUS against Ubuntu 21.04 when upgraded to the Linux 5.13 stable kernel. Prior to clearing out the Windows install on the ASUS ROG Strix G15, I ran some benchmarks looking at how the out-of-the-box performance is with all available Windows updates, including the various ASUS software/driver updates. This ASUS G513QY laptop is equipped with the flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor, Radeon RX 6800M discrete graphics to complement the 5900HX's integrated Vega graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB Samsung NVMe SSD.
Stable Kernels: 5.13.6, 5.10.54, 5.4.136, 4.19.199, 4.14.241, 4.9.277, and 4.4.277
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.6 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.54 Linux 5.4.136 Linux 4.19.199 Linux 4.14.241 Linux 4.9.277 Linux 4.4.277
RPi 4 based mobile bot features optional 6-DOF arm
Elephant Robotics’ $700 to $1,200 “MyAGV” mobile robot runs on a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 360° lidar, 5MP cam, a 220 rpm/min motor, 4x omnidirectional wheels, and an optional 6-axis MyCobot arm. In May, Elephant Robotics launched a $699, six-axis manipulation bot called the MyCobot Pi, which is built around a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Now the company has given its robot arm some wheels in the form of a MyAGV autonomous ground vehicle (AGV), which houses its own RPi 4B. When the $699 mobile bot is equipped with an MyCobot arm, the system is billed as the world’s smallest, 6-DOF compound robot.
