How to Set Up Tegola Vector Tile Server on Ubuntu 20.04 for OpenStreetMap - LinuxBabe
Tegola is an open-source vector tile server for OpenStreetMap. Previously we explained the process of setting up OSM tile server, which is a raster-based tile server. This tutorial is going to show you how to set up Tegola vector tile server on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Create a Shell Script in Linux | Linux Journal
Do you want to create a Shell script in your Linux system?
This guide will take you through how to create a shell script using multiple text editors, how to add comments, and how to use Shell variables.
But before heading over to creating a shell script, let’s understand what Shell scripting in Linux is.
How to Install iRedmail Open Source Mail Server On Ubuntu 20.04
Let’s learn how to install iRedmail on Ubuntu 20.04. Having our own mail server is cool, we can create as many email accounts as we want, configure how big the attachment limit, create our own spam filters, etc. But, installing and configuring a mail server can stress you and consume your precious time. iRedmail is an open source mail server solution, with iRedmail we can deploy a full-featured mail server in several minutes. It can help you to reduce the time you spend when building a mail server.
It will install the needed services and application to run a mail server. iRedmail supports all major Linux distribution, but in this tutorial, we will show you how to install iRedmail on Ubuntu 20.04. iRedmail is designed to be installed on a fresh operating system. It means it is highly recommended that you install it on a newly installed OS.
How to Restore Vertical Workspaces in Activities Overview in Ubuntu 21.10 Gnome 40 | UbuntuHandbook
For those prefer Gnome 3 style Activities overview, here’s how to bring back the vertical workspace thumbnails in Ubuntu 21.10.
Ubuntu 21.10 defaults to Gnome 40 and brings new design of the Activities overview screen. It now has large and horizontal workspaces locates across the center of screen. Along with thumbnails in the top, you can either click / use keyboard shortcuts or touchpad gestures to switch workspaces.
Personally I like the new design. But for those who are accustomed to the vertical view, here’s an extension to restore the change.
How to Compress Files with zstd Utility in Linux - Make Tech Easier
Although there are many graphical and command-line data compression tools, zstd is the one that stands out. Short for Zstandard, zstd is a data compression tool developed by Facebook data engineers in 2015. It is so effective and easy to use, that zstd has become the go-to compression tool for many Linux users. This tutorial will show you how to install zstd and use it from the terminal.
How to install Zellij (terminal multiplexer) on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Zellij, a new terminal multiplexer written in Rust.
So, In the next article we are going to take a look at Zellij. This is a workspace aimed at developers and any user who likes the terminal.In essence, this is un terminal multiplexer (similar to tmux) written in Rust.
If, due to the characteristics of the tasks you usually perform, the terminal emulator that you use every day falls short, try this multiplexer of terminal it may be interesting to you. Zellij includes a design system and a plugin system that allows you to create plugins in any language that compiles into WebAssembly.
How To Install MariaDB on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, the MariaDB database is an open-source relational database management system, backward compatible, binary drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is developed by some of the original developers of MySQL and by many people in the community.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MariaDB on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
Linux Essentials - Managing Groups
In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take a look at group management. You'll see commands such as 'groupadd' and 'groupdel' in action as we navigate concepts around adding groups, removing groups, assigning/removing users to groups, and more!
