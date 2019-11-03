OPNsense 21.7 OPNsense 21.7 released For more than 6 and a half years, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing. 21.7, nicknamed "Noble Nightingale", is one of the largest iterations of code changes in our recent history. It will also be the last release on HardenedBSD 12.1. We are planning to start the work on FreeBSD 13 as soon as next week for the 22.1 series. The installer was replaced to offer native ZFS installations and prevent glitches in virtual machines using UEFI. Firmware updates were partially redesigned and the UI layout consolidated between static and MVC pages. The live log now contains the actual rule ID to avoid mismatches after adjusting your ruleset and the firewall aliases now also support wildcard netmasks. For a complete list of changes see below.

Games Leftovers Latest RPCS3 version offers major performance improvements in resistance 1 and 2 in addition to the Ratchet & Clank series The latest RPCS3 build offers significant performance improvements for several games, including Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank series and the original Resistance 1 and 2. Last year’s patches for the original Resistance episodes already offered some great performance improvements, but the two games are now fully playable at 60FPS in RPCS3. Additionally, thanks to various fixes to long-standing issues in the emulator, the Ratchet and Clank PS3 games are now much more playable with only minor performance drops holding them back.

Emulator developers see tons of potential in the Steam Deck TTE, or Time To Emulator, isn't an official metric by which new gaming hardware is judged. But if it was, I have a feeling the Steam Deck would set a new record later this year. Every new game console is built to play new games, yet inevitably it will attract a community of amazing homebrew programmers eager to tap into that power to play old games, too. The Steam Deck, though, will be the first prominent handheld device poised to support a huge swath of existing emulators from day one. It was a big deal when emulator authors got Super Nintendo games running on Sony's PSP or Vita, but the Steam Deck may well be able to play decades of games—even from the Nintendo Switch—and play them well. "Everyone I know has relatively high hopes for the Steam Deck right now," says JMC4789, a contributor to GameCube/Wii emulator Dolphin. JMC4789 is optimistic about how well Dolphin could run on the Steam Deck—and so are the developers of Yuzu, the leading Nintendo Switch emulator.

Steam Deck killed any need for A Total War Saga: Troy's Linux port The port was paused when the game was made an Epic Game Store exclusive last year. EGS has no Linux support, so the exclusivity delayed any work Feral had planned. In the meantime, Valve’s work on Proton and SteamOS, designed to allow Windows titles to run on Linux so people are able to access their entire Steam library on Valve's portable device, has killed off any need for a native port. Gaming On Linux spotted Feral’s tweet: “The Linux port was put on hold while Troy was exclusive to Epic, and we are not resuming development for the Steam release. We will continue to assess the feasibility of porting games to Linux, but there is generally less demand for native titles since Valve’s launch of Proton.” In the comments of the Gaming On Linux article, user "Leopard" stated that their EGS version of the game already runs well with "Wine+DXVK". So Linux users won't even have to wait until SteamOS is released for the game to be playable.

O3DE Game Engine Quickly Settling Its Linux Support - Phoronix Less than one month since Open 3D Engine was announced based on Amazon's Lumberyard engine, the Linux support is nearly in a pleasant state. As written about in mid-July, the O3DE Linux editor was getting squared away after initially the Linux support was in rough shape, which was rather unfortunate considering O3DE and the new Open 3D Foundation is backed by the Linux Foundation.