OPNsense 21.7
For more than 6 and a half years, OPNsense is driving innovation through
modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable
firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software
updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.
21.7, nicknamed "Noble Nightingale", is one of the largest iterations of
code changes in our recent history. It will also be the last release on
HardenedBSD 12.1. We are planning to start the work on FreeBSD 13 as soon
as next week for the 22.1 series.
The installer was replaced to offer native ZFS installations and prevent
glitches in virtual machines using UEFI. Firmware updates were partially
redesigned and the UI layout consolidated between static and MVC pages.
The live log now contains the actual rule ID to avoid mismatches after
adjusting your ruleset and the firewall aliases now also support wildcard
netmasks. For a complete list of changes see below.
OPNsense as the FreeBSD/HardenedBSD-based firewall and routing platform long ago forked from pfSense is out with its newest major release.
OPNsense 21.7 is "one of the largest iterations of code changes" in their recent history but is still based on HardenedBSD 12.1, the BSD effort around further security hardening of FreeBSD 12.1. OPNsense developers now following this release are beginning to transition to FreeBSD 13 for their OPNsense 22.1 release due out early next year.
With over 1000 commits in its core and plugin repository since the last major, this 14th major release is again packed with improvements, new and updated plugins as well as new drivers such as the new AMD XGBE driver.
Amongst the improvements are the newly designed - API enabled - firewall states diagnostics, firewall live log template support and a full firmware update revamp.
Games Leftovers
The latest RPCS3 build offers significant performance improvements for several games, including Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank series and the original Resistance 1 and 2.
Last year’s patches for the original Resistance episodes already offered some great performance improvements, but the two games are now fully playable at 60FPS in RPCS3. Additionally, thanks to various fixes to long-standing issues in the emulator, the Ratchet and Clank PS3 games are now much more playable with only minor performance drops holding them back.
TTE, or Time To Emulator, isn't an official metric by which new gaming hardware is judged. But if it was, I have a feeling the Steam Deck would set a new record later this year. Every new game console is built to play new games, yet inevitably it will attract a community of amazing homebrew programmers eager to tap into that power to play old games, too. The Steam Deck, though, will be the first prominent handheld device poised to support a huge swath of existing emulators from day one. It was a big deal when emulator authors got Super Nintendo games running on Sony's PSP or Vita, but the Steam Deck may well be able to play decades of games—even from the Nintendo Switch—and play them well.
"Everyone I know has relatively high hopes for the Steam Deck right now," says JMC4789, a contributor to GameCube/Wii emulator Dolphin. JMC4789 is optimistic about how well Dolphin could run on the Steam Deck—and so are the developers of Yuzu, the leading Nintendo Switch emulator.
The port was paused when the game was made an Epic Game Store exclusive last year. EGS has no Linux support, so the exclusivity delayed any work Feral had planned. In the meantime, Valve’s work on Proton and SteamOS, designed to allow Windows titles to run on Linux so people are able to access their entire Steam library on Valve's portable device, has killed off any need for a native port.
Gaming On Linux spotted Feral’s tweet: “The Linux port was put on hold while Troy was exclusive to Epic, and we are not resuming development for the Steam release. We will continue to assess the feasibility of porting games to Linux, but there is generally less demand for native titles since Valve’s launch of Proton.”
In the comments of the Gaming On Linux article, user "Leopard" stated that their EGS version of the game already runs well with "Wine+DXVK". So Linux users won't even have to wait until SteamOS is released for the game to be playable.
Less than one month since Open 3D Engine was announced based on Amazon's Lumberyard engine, the Linux support is nearly in a pleasant state.
As written about in mid-July, the O3DE Linux editor was getting squared away after initially the Linux support was in rough shape, which was rather unfortunate considering O3DE and the new Open 3D Foundation is backed by the Linux Foundation.
today's howtos
Tegola is an open-source vector tile server for OpenStreetMap. Previously we explained the process of setting up OSM tile server, which is a raster-based tile server. This tutorial is going to show you how to set up Tegola vector tile server on Ubuntu 20.04.
Do you want to create a Shell script in your Linux system?
This guide will take you through how to create a shell script using multiple text editors, how to add comments, and how to use Shell variables.
But before heading over to creating a shell script, let’s understand what Shell scripting in Linux is.
Let’s learn how to install iRedmail on Ubuntu 20.04. Having our own mail server is cool, we can create as many email accounts as we want, configure how big the attachment limit, create our own spam filters, etc. But, installing and configuring a mail server can stress you and consume your precious time. iRedmail is an open source mail server solution, with iRedmail we can deploy a full-featured mail server in several minutes. It can help you to reduce the time you spend when building a mail server.
It will install the needed services and application to run a mail server. iRedmail supports all major Linux distribution, but in this tutorial, we will show you how to install iRedmail on Ubuntu 20.04. iRedmail is designed to be installed on a fresh operating system. It means it is highly recommended that you install it on a newly installed OS.
For those prefer Gnome 3 style Activities overview, here’s how to bring back the vertical workspace thumbnails in Ubuntu 21.10.
Ubuntu 21.10 defaults to Gnome 40 and brings new design of the Activities overview screen. It now has large and horizontal workspaces locates across the center of screen. Along with thumbnails in the top, you can either click / use keyboard shortcuts or touchpad gestures to switch workspaces.
Personally I like the new design. But for those who are accustomed to the vertical view, here’s an extension to restore the change.
Although there are many graphical and command-line data compression tools, zstd is the one that stands out. Short for Zstandard, zstd is a data compression tool developed by Facebook data engineers in 2015. It is so effective and easy to use, that zstd has become the go-to compression tool for many Linux users. This tutorial will show you how to install zstd and use it from the terminal.
Zellij, a new terminal multiplexer written in Rust.
So, In the next article we are going to take a look at Zellij. This is a workspace aimed at developers and any user who likes the terminal.In essence, this is un terminal multiplexer (similar to tmux) written in Rust.
If, due to the characteristics of the tasks you usually perform, the terminal emulator that you use every day falls short, try this multiplexer of terminal it may be interesting to you. Zellij includes a design system and a plugin system that allows you to create plugins in any language that compiles into WebAssembly.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, the MariaDB database is an open-source relational database management system, backward compatible, binary drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is developed by some of the original developers of MySQL and by many people in the community.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MariaDB on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take a look at group management. You'll see commands such as 'groupadd' and 'groupdel' in action as we navigate concepts around adding groups, removing groups, assigning/removing users to groups, and more!
Android Leftovers
