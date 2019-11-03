today's leftovers
-
Yugabyte CTO outlines a PostgreSQL path to distributed cloud
Back in that day, it was important to use a restrictive license — like GPL — to encourage people to contribute and not just take stuff from the open source and never give back. So that’s the reason why a lot of projects ended up with GPL-like licenses.
Now, MySQL did a really good job in adhering to these workloads that came in the web back then. They were tier two workloads initially. These were not super critical, but over time they became very critical, and the MySQL community aligned really well and that gave them their speed.
-
Lalo Luevano, restaurateur and co-founder of Bodega wine bar [Ed: Mozilla has been reduced to tweets (cannot access without proprietary JS) and Instagram (same). Go ahead and tell us what this has to do with Firefox (the whole blog has become like that)]
The internet has touched restaurants in so many ways, like social media, third party delivery services, review sites and even maintaining a website. How have any of these touched restaurant life for you?
-
Celebrating Mozilla VPN: How we’re keeping your data safe for you [Ed: If you think Mozilla protects your data, you are deluding yourself [1, 2, 3]]
A year goes by so quickly, and we have good reason to celebrate. Since our launch last year, Mozilla VPN, our fast and easy-to-use Virtual Private Network service, has expanded to seven countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland adding to 13 countries where Mozilla VPN is available. We also expanded our VPN service offerings and it’s now available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS platforms. We have also given you more payment choices from credit card, paypal or through Apple in-app purchases. Lastly, our list of languages that we support continues to grow, and to date we support 28 languages. Thousands of people have signed up to subscribe to our Mozilla VPN, which provides encryption and device-level protection of your connection and information when you are on the Web.
Developed by Mozilla, a mission-driven company with a 20-year track record of fighting for online privacy and a healthier internet, we are committed to innovate and bring new features to the Mozilla VPN through feedback from our community. This year, the team has been working on additional security and customization features which will soon be available to our users.
-
How we built one of the best places to work in IT
Culture is something that is talked about a lot when it comes to the workplace. It can be what attracts people to a company in the first place and it is what keeps associates at an organization in the long run. And let’s be clear, culture is about much more than free snacks and ping pong tables. It’s about how we work together. But creating and maintaining a culture takes work and it’s something we take seriously at Red Hat. And it’s with that in mind that I’m proud to share that we’ve been ranked #3 on IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld’s list of "2021 Best Places to Work in IT."
-
Community management and dealing with the bias of the loud
In any form of community management, there is very often the "bias of the loud." This is my name for it, it may have others. I’m sure a lot of people smarter than me have done studies on what metaphorically gets expressed in English as "the squeaky wheel gets the grease." We don't want our wheels ungreased, but it's also important to hear from the entire community and not just the loudest
Bias of the loud is the loudest voices in the community tending to dominate the discussions. The danger is that they will drive away other participants who have as much (or more) to contribute, but don't want to participate in a shouting match.
So, as a community architect, how do you balance different personalities and help all members feel heard?
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Kernel Dependability and Assurance Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the Kernel Dependability and Assurance Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference.
Linux development is producing kernels at an ever increasing rate, and at the same time with arguably increasing software quality. The process of kernel development has been adapting to handle the increasing number of contributors over the years to ensure a sufficient software quality. This quality is key in that Linux is now being used in applications that require a high degree of trust that the kernel is going to behave as expected. Some of the key areas we’re seeing Linux start to be used are in medical devices, civil infrastructure, caregiving robots, automotives, etc.
-
KDE Dev-Vlog 2: The Eye of the Beholder
This video continues right where the prior one left off: Improving the user interface of Gwenview, the default image viewer of KDE.
Different than the first video, this one is slightly thrilling at times. It also has more of a focus on showing the work processes instead of mostly presenting the results and thoughts behind it.
-
Linux Cluster – Basics
I hope to cover a basic understanding of clustering as well as give you a way to demonstrate making a small virtual cluster.
When most people hear the word ‘cluster’ they may think that this is a group of computers acting as one system. The idea is a very basic concept of clustering, but mostly correct.
A cluster of computers is a group of systems acting as one for different purposes. There are four types of clusters that we will discuss.
-
Ubuntu Blog: From notebooks to pipelines with Kubeflow KALE
Kubeflow is the open-source machine learning toolkit on top of Kubernetes. Kubeflow translates steps in your data science workflow into Kubernetes jobs, providing the cloud-native interface for your ML libraries, frameworks, pipelines and notebooks.
-
It Takes A Lot To Build A Hacker’s Laptop | Hackaday [Ed: Have they made non-Windows options widely available yet? With a discount or with GNU/Linux instead?]
Will it be a dependable second-hand ThinkPad, the latest object of desire from Apple, or whatever cast-off could be scrounged and given a GNU/Linux distro?
[...]
Few readers will find installing a GNU/Linux distro a problem, but it’s an obvious hole in the line-up.
-
Brit reseller given 2022 court date for £270m Microsoft SaaS licence sueball's first hearing
British software licence reseller ValueLicensing has a trial date for the first part of a £270m legal showdown against Microsoft after accusing the US behemoth of breaking UK and EU competition laws.
A High Court hearing of Microsoft's attempt to strike out ValueLicensing's case will take place on 30-31 March 2022, the British company announced in a statement today.
Jon Horley, founder and MD of ValueLicensing, said: "This High Court claim covers the damage to our business through Microsoft's abuse of its dominant market position, effectively destroying the pre-owned software market for desktop products. We are not the only victim to have suffered loss as a result of Microsoft's anticompetitive activity since 2016."
Redmond, alleges ValueLicensing in particulars of claim served on Microsoft, has been playing fast and loose with software licences in the hope of killing off the second-hand software licence market. Established law says once a vendor has sold a software licence, that licence becomes a tradeable commodity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 302 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OPNsense 21.7
Games Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
59 min 11 sec ago
2 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
6 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
8 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago