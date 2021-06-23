Linux is a Lot More Dominant Than You Were Led to Believe
(Almost 50% of Web Traffic is Linux at the Client Side, Even Higher on the Server Side)
We're not as small as they want us to think
Combined market share continues to grow
CONTRARY to myths perpetuated by corporate media (funded by companies such as Apple and Microsoft through advertising), "Linux" is not a niche player. As actual surveys show, GNU/Linux on the desktop keeps growing, Android is already dominant (de facto standard on portable/mobile devices), and ChromeOS is also a 'thing' -- something based on Gentoo GNU/Linux even if it no longer respects freedom.
Don't let media shame and humiliate GNU/Linux advocates. So much progress has been made; further progress remains to be made. █
