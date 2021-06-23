today's howtos
-
Netcat - All you need to know
Netcat is a really great tool for network related activities, I find it really useful during CTFs and sometimes use it during pentests. There’s several other options that we haven’t looked into feel free to explore them, but I think we’ve covered should be enough for most of your use cases.
I haven’t explained the specific command line options -like -v -n because the help menu clearly explains them.
-
The tiny irritation of ZFS's 'zpool status' nagging you about upgrades
One of the tiny irritations of operating ZFS for a long time is that eventually, running 'zpool status' on your pools would produce a multi-line nag about upgrading them to the latest version of ZFS. I assume that this was added to 'zpool status' output so that you wouldn't be unaware of it, but the size of the message was far too large for its actual importance. Back in the old days of Solaris 10, 'zpool status -x' even included pools that could be upgraded (this was one of our Solaris 10 update 6 gotchas), but fortunately people have gotten more sensible since then. Now it's only a multi-line message.
-
How to upgrade to Pop_OS 21.04
Pop_OS 21.04 is finally out! With this new release comes excellent new features such as “COSMIC” that allows users to customize their Pop desktop, new trackpad gestures for laptops, and more. In this guide, we’ll show you how to upgrade your system to the new Pop_OS release.
-
How to edit the Hosts file on Linux
The Hosts file on Linux is responsible for mapping hostnames and IP addresses. It’s a plain text file named “Hosts.” If you’ve ever run servers on Linux, you’ll no doubt find yourself editing this file a lot.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to access the Hosts file on Linux and how to back it up too. To start, ensure you have access to the root account. The Hosts file is a system-level file and cannot be accessed by a regular user.
-
How To Import and Export MySQL Databases in Linux
Importing and exporting MySQL or MariaDB databases is a regular task in system administration. You can use data dumps to back up and restore your databases or migrate them to a new server.
-
Use df to check free disk space on Linux | Opensource.com
Drive space isn't quite as precious as it was in the early days of computing, but no matter how much space you have, there's always the potential to run out. Computers need a little space just to operate, so it's important to check occasionally to ensure you haven't inadvertently used up literally all the space available on your drive. In the Linux terminal, you can do that with the df command.
The df command displays the amount of disk space available on the file system.
-
Android Leftovers
14 Best Free Linux News Aggregators (Updated 2021)
It’s been a long time since we covered news aggregators, and there’s been notable entrants and leavers to the scene. With regard to the leavers, Google Reader was discontinued in July 2013. And software like Newsbeuter, RSSOwl, Blogbridge, and Bloglines have been abandoned by their respective developers. Fortunately, there’s a number of great replacements that have filled the void. A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news. For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally. There are a number of different file formats which information publishers use. The most frequently ones are RSS and Atom. RSS is an acronym for Really Simple Syndication. It is a defined standard based on XML with the specific purpose of delivering updates to web-based content. In other words, RSS is a Web content syndication format. You can access our feed here. Using this standard, webmasters provide headlines and fresh content in a succinct manner. Meanwhile, consumers use RSS readers and news aggregators to collect and monitor their favorite feeds in one centralized program or location.
Jupiter Nano – Tiny Cortex-A5 board runs Linux or NuttX RTOS (Crowdfunding)
Jupiter Nano looks like one of those small MCU boards, but instead of a microcontroller, it packs a 500 MHz Microchip SAMA5 Cortex-A5 processor with 128MB RAM capable of running Linux or NuttX operating systems. The board reminds me of the Adafruit Feather compatible Giant Board made by Groboards, with the same system-in-package, but Juniper Nano offers more I/Os via 48 through holes, and its size is said to be similar to Teensy 4.1 board (but not quite). Also: BeagleV Starlight SBC won’t be mass manufactured, redesigned BeagleV RISC-V SBC expected in Q1 2022
This week in KDE: Better HiDPI on X11
We made a big improvement to Plasma’s high DPI support on X11 this week! Beyond that, there’s a lot more cool stuff in progress that hasn’t been merged yet; look for that stuff next week and beyond. [...] The buttons that appear when you hover your cursor over entries in the Clipboard applet are no longer sometimes mis-positioned (Eugene Popov, Plasma 5.22.4) A System Tray popup that has been pinned open no longer closes unexpectedly when you open its configuration page (David Redondo, Plasma 5.22.4) Plasma Panels once again use the correct edge-specific theme graphics, when present (Obno Sim, Plasma 5.22.5) In the Plasma Wayland session, System Settings’ Shortcuts page no longer lists three “KWin” items; they now all have proper names (David Redondo, Plasma 5.23) When using a high DPI scale factor on X11 with the default Plasma scaling system (instead of native Qt scaling, which is used on Wayland and when manually setting PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1), large Task Manager icons, System Tray icons and ToolButton icons all over the place are now displayed with the correct size! (me: Nate Graham, Frameworks 5.85). This is not the end; other things are still too small, but I am working on those too.
