Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
Batesville School District blocks ransomware attack
To avoid a similar attack in the future, Renihan said the district is discussing installing new firewalls to protect their system.
-
Judson ISD's ransomware nightmare won't be cheap [iophk: Windows TCO]
So the district paid money to the [crackers], but accelerating previously planned upgrades actually recovered the e-mail and phones? Can someone explain what the money was for?
The answer is no. In fact, the district won’t disclose the amount of ransom or whether the district’s insurance policy covers cyber attacks.
-
Since it's the only way to differentiate in a Chromium-dominated market, Vivaldi 4.1 introduces 'Accordion' tabs
Browser maker Vivaldi has introduced Accordion Tabs in version 4.1 – yet another way to deal with tab overload.
The functionality joins Compact and Two-Level in the array of Tab Stack styles available to users needing help with their tab habit.
The Accordion style is all about preserving vertical screen space since it allows a Tab Stack (a group of tabs) to be collapsed or expanded with a click. Two-Level stacking, which fires up a secondary row of tabs, is neat but also swallows up a bit of precious screen space.
Thankfully, the asthmatic wheezing of the musical instrument is not heard as Vivaldi's user interface does its stuff. And far be it for us to draw a link between the occasionally annoying drone of an accordion and the irritation of too many tabs in a browser.
-
Microsoft: You Can't Get Around Windows 11 Requirements
And to be fair to Microsoft, TPM 2.0 also isn’t exactly new. The company began requiring it on OEM laptops and desktops starting in 2016. It makes sense, then, that the big M would want to start utilizing the fruits of that decision. But given that many current standalone motherboards and chips don’t include it, requiring it is a move that favors pre-builts and risks leaving PC builders in the dust.
-
GitHub to help developers with DMCA disputes [Ed: Microsoft spin]
Leveraging its $1 million Developer Defense Fund founded late last year, the company on June 27 is unveiling its GitHub Developer Rights Fellowship at the Stanford Law School Juelsgaard Intellectual Property [sic] and Innovation Clinic.
The goal of the fund and the new fellowship is to help developers navigate the requirements of Section 1201 of the DMCA, which makes it illegal to use source code that bypasses measures that control access to copyrighted material.
GitHub noted that navigating digital rights under the DMCA can be extremely difficult for software developers, especially open source developers working in their spare time without the resources of a large company behind them. When faced with a DMCA takedown notice, it can often be easier and cheaper to just remove code from public view and out of the common good.
-
Android Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
20 Popular Free Software with GNU GPL License
This list collects popular computer applications which are free software (also known as libre software) licensed under GNU GPL license. You will find here Blender 3D, VLC, WordPress, GNU OS itself and The Penguin Kernel, among others, including how to install the apps on Ubuntu. Let's share! The first and only free operating system developed to win user's freedom in their computing. Its mascot is an African animal wildebeest (a gnu). GNU is often found in a combination with the kernel, Linux, as a unity called GNU/Linux. GNU OS is consisted of multiple components with various licenses and most of them are licensed under GNU GPL. The origin of GPL license is of course GNU just like the name suggest.
5 reasons you should run your apps on WildFly
WildFly, formerly known as JBoss Application Server, is an open source Java EE application server. Its primary goal is to provide a set of vital tools for enterprise Java applications. According to the Jakarta EE 2020/2021 survey, WildFly is head and shoulders above in the recent application servers and in the rating categories. Here are some of the reasons why...
