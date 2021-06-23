today's leftovers
-
Desktop as a service: Yesterday, today, and tomorrow | ZDNet
When I started using computers, my computer was an IBM 360 mainframe, and I worked with it using a 3270 terminal. I was very lucky. My alternative was to do all my work with 80-column IBM Hollerith-style punch cards. Then, CP/ M, Apple, and IBM PCs starting in the late 70s and early 80s, changed everything. Computing power moved from distant DEC PDP-11 and VAX mini-computers IBM Big Iron to your desktop. Forty years later, your IT work is moving more. This time, it's moving from your PC to cloud-based Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings such as Windows 365 and Chrome OS.
-
BSDNow 413: BSD/Linux Chimera
Updating GCC GNAT (Ada) in pkgsrc/NetBSD, AdvanceBSD thoughts 2/2, FreeBSD from a NetBSD user’s perspective, FPGA programming and DragonFly, Chimera Linux, EuroBSDcon 2021, and more.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 916
joels house, ihoumi, google outage, wordpress woes
-
Upcoming events about RISC-V, RT-Thread IoT OS, and Embedded Linux
Three events about open/open-source technologies have been recently announced with namely the RT-Thread IoT OS Tech Conference, the jointly organized Open Source Summit and Embedded Linux Conference 2021, and the 2021 RISC-V Summit. Let’s have a quick look at what each will have to offer with the list in chronological order.
-
Raspberry Pi makes your retro analogue camera digital
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 434 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
20 Popular Free Software with GNU GPL License
This list collects popular computer applications which are free software (also known as libre software) licensed under GNU GPL license. You will find here Blender 3D, VLC, WordPress, GNU OS itself and The Penguin Kernel, among others, including how to install the apps on Ubuntu. Let's share! The first and only free operating system developed to win user's freedom in their computing. Its mascot is an African animal wildebeest (a gnu). GNU is often found in a combination with the kernel, Linux, as a unity called GNU/Linux. GNU OS is consisted of multiple components with various licenses and most of them are licensed under GNU GPL. The origin of GPL license is of course GNU just like the name suggest.
5 reasons you should run your apps on WildFly
WildFly, formerly known as JBoss Application Server, is an open source Java EE application server. Its primary goal is to provide a set of vital tools for enterprise Java applications. According to the Jakarta EE 2020/2021 survey, WildFly is head and shoulders above in the recent application servers and in the rating categories. Here are some of the reasons why...
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
22 hours 5 min ago
22 hours 11 min ago