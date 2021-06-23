Today in Techrights
- Links 29/7/2021: Mesa 21.2 RC3, FSF Responds to Microsoft's 'Hey Hi' Attack on Copyleft
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
- [Meme] No Crime Goes Unrewarded at the EPO
- [Meme] There's Always a Way (When Financial Results Are Not So Good...)
- Links 28/7/2021: OPNsense 21.7 and MX Linux 21 Beta
- The One Reason I Cannot Get 'Google News' (or Google) Completely Out of My Life
- [Meme] When Sociopaths or Psychopaths Run Europe's Second-Largest Institution
- Links 28/7/2021: GCC 11.2 Released
Android Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
20 Popular Free Software with GNU GPL License
This list collects popular computer applications which are free software (also known as libre software) licensed under GNU GPL license. You will find here Blender 3D, VLC, WordPress, GNU OS itself and The Penguin Kernel, among others, including how to install the apps on Ubuntu. Let's share! The first and only free operating system developed to win user's freedom in their computing. Its mascot is an African animal wildebeest (a gnu). GNU is often found in a combination with the kernel, Linux, as a unity called GNU/Linux. GNU OS is consisted of multiple components with various licenses and most of them are licensed under GNU GPL. The origin of GPL license is of course GNU just like the name suggest.
5 reasons you should run your apps on WildFly
WildFly, formerly known as JBoss Application Server, is an open source Java EE application server. Its primary goal is to provide a set of vital tools for enterprise Java applications. According to the Jakarta EE 2020/2021 survey, WildFly is head and shoulders above in the recent application servers and in the rating categories. Here are some of the reasons why...
