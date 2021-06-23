Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 29th of July 2021 11:25:30 AM

We added automatic backups on any package upgrade action when you use BTRFS as your filesystem. Get our latest Release Candidate 2 now!

Since we released Ornara earlier this year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Pahvo.

This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported.

The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 40. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome.

