Xubuntu 21.10 Dev Update Development on Xubuntu 21.10 has kicked off with some new additions to the seed. Expanding Xubuntu's core application set continues to make it easy to use and meet the needs of its users. I'm finally getting back to regular FOSS development time, this time focusing again on Xubuntu. Resuming team votes and getting community feedback has kicked off development on Xubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri". Recent team votes have expanded Xubuntu's collection of apps. Read on to learn more!

Manjaro 21.1 Pahvo Release is near We added automatic backups on any package upgrade action when you use BTRFS as your filesystem. Get our latest Release Candidate 2 now! Since we released Ornara earlier this year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Pahvo. This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported. The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 40. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome. Also: Manjaro 21.1 Bringing Enhanced Support For Btrfs, Automatic Backups