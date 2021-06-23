Language Selection

Xubuntu 21.10 Dev Update

Ubuntu

Development on Xubuntu 21.10 has kicked off with some new additions to the seed. Expanding Xubuntu's core application set continues to make it easy to use and meet the needs of its users.

I'm finally getting back to regular FOSS development time, this time focusing again on Xubuntu. Resuming team votes and getting community feedback has kicked off development on Xubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri". Recent team votes have expanded Xubuntu's collection of apps. Read on to learn more!

Manjaro 21.1 Pahvo Release is near

We added automatic backups on any package upgrade action when you use BTRFS as your filesystem. Get our latest Release Candidate 2 now! Since we released Ornara earlier this year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Pahvo. This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported. The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 40. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome. Read more Also: Manjaro 21.1 Bringing Enhanced Support For Btrfs, Automatic Backups

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • Desktop as a service: Yesterday, today, and tomorrow | ZDNet

    When I started using computers, my computer was an IBM 360 mainframe, and I worked with it using a 3270 terminal. I was very lucky. My alternative was to do all my work with 80-column IBM Hollerith-style punch cards. Then, CP/ M, Apple, and IBM PCs starting in the late 70s and early 80s, changed everything. Computing power moved from distant DEC PDP-11 and VAX mini-computers IBM Big Iron to your desktop. Forty years later, your IT work is moving more. This time, it's moving from your PC to cloud-based Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings such as Windows 365 and Chrome OS.

  • BSDNow 413: BSD/Linux Chimera

    Updating GCC GNAT (Ada) in pkgsrc/NetBSD, AdvanceBSD thoughts 2/2, FreeBSD from a NetBSD user’s perspective, FPGA programming and DragonFly, Chimera Linux, EuroBSDcon 2021, and more.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 916

    joels house, ihoumi, google outage, wordpress woes

  • Upcoming events about RISC-V, RT-Thread IoT OS, and Embedded Linux

    Three events about open/open-source technologies have been recently announced with namely the RT-Thread IoT OS Tech Conference, the jointly organized Open Source Summit and Embedded Linux Conference 2021, and the 2021 RISC-V Summit. Let’s have a quick look at what each will have to offer with the list in chronological order.

  • Raspberry Pi makes your retro analogue camera digital

