The siduction team is very proud that for our 10th birthday (yes, we started out in July 2011) we can present to you siduction 2021.2.0. This one is dubbed »Farewell« in remembrance of our friend Axel, who passed away way to early. So no, farewell does not mean we are going anywhere. The highlight of this release is the resuscitated siduction manual, that goes back to the days of sidux, which some of you will remember as a former incarnation of siduction. We will go on a little history tour on that further down. But first things first.

Audacity audio editor and recorder 3.0.3 was released a few days ago. Finally it adds official Linux binary via Appimage. Audacity 3.0.3 comes with minor bug-fixes, and binary changes. For Windows users, now it provides 64-bit EXE and 32-bit plug-ins will not work on the release. The release introduced automatic app update checking. According to the updated Privacy Notice, Audacity needs a network connection for update checking. And this shares your IP address, OS, and Audacity version. You can disable the feature in the Preferences.

today's howtos How to Display Linux CPU Info Using CPUFetch cpufetch is a simple, lightweight, and modern CPU architecture fetching utility created to offer users with valuable information about the computer architecture of the CPU in ASCII art format with the system color scheme in the terminal. According to the developer, the cpufetch program supports x86, x86_64 (Intel and AMD), and ARM architectures to display a lot of useful information about the CPU that includes name, cores, technology, micro-architecture, max frequency, FMA, AVX, peak performance, and the L1i, L1d, L2, and L3 sizes.

How To Install OpenLiteSpeed on Debian 10 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenLiteSpeed ​​is a free, open-source, and lightweight HTTP server developed by LiteSpeed ​​Technologies. It provides a web-based user interface for managing the webserver from the browser. OpenLiteSpeed ​​is used to easily create and manage websites. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenLiteSpeed web server on a Debian 10 (Buster).

How to Find Specific Text using GREP on Linux - Cloudbooklet How to Find Specific Text using grep on Linux. grep is a short form for Global Regular Expression Print. It is one of the most useful tools in Linux to search for a specific string over files recursively or on a single file. In this guide you are going to learn how to use the grep command for various use cases on your Linux machine.

How to make your Ubuntu Desktop look like Windows 11 - Techzim Although my laptop is more than capable of running Windows 11 that is never going to happen. While Windows 11 is no doubt an awesome operating system with stunning visuals and very impressive under the hood improvements I stopped dual-booting many years ago. That was after discovering that the only time I was booting into Windows was to install updates. But this weekend I did something Windows related. A friend of mine who is a gamer challenged me. I am always telling people about the malleability of Linux and how you can make it look like anything including Windows 11. He wanted me to make my Desktop, yes running Ubuntu if you haven’t already guessed, look like Windows 11. So I went to work and the results surprised both of us. You can indeed make Ubuntu look like Windows 11.

Configure your Chrony daemon with an Ansible playbook | Enable Sysadmin Chrony is a Network Time Protocol (NTP) daemon and a replacement for the ntpd (Network Time Protocol daemon) that's standard on most *nix systems. Chrony is a newer implementation of the NTP that usually updates time faster and is more accurate than ntpd. In this example, you've set all necessary settings in your /etc/chrony.conf, and now you want to use this configuration on all your hosts. You can turn the configuration file into an Ansible template and deploy it.