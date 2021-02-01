today's howtos
Linux Not Installing on Chromebook? Here is The Easiest Fix! [Ed: Wrong solution. The way to install it is to remove ChromeOS, but Pentagon contractors work to make 'Linux' just some thing that runs under malware with back doors and keyloggers on highly restrictive hardware]
The recent Chrome OS 91 update has introduced a nasty bug that prevents users from setting up Linux on their Chromebooks. Many users are reporting that while installing Linux, they are facing the “Chrome OS update required” error even though Chrome OS is on the latest build. Upon investigation, we’ve found that the new DLC service is the actual culprit and is stopping Chrome OS from downloading the latest Debian Buster build in the Linux container. So if you are facing the same issue and can’t install Linux on your Chromebook, follow our guide to fix the issue.
Viewing enabled and running services on Linux with systemctl
A vast majority of Linux systems these days are using systemd – a suite of programs aimed at managing and interconnecting different parts of the system. Systemd started replacing the init process back in 2014 and is now the first process that starts when most Linux systems boot. To get a quick peek, you can run a command like this, which verifies that process 1 is indeed systemd. On this system, two additional systemd processes are currently also running.
Troubleshooting application performance with Red Hat OpenShift metrics, Part 4: Gathering performance metrics | Red Hat Developer
This series shows how to use Red Hat OpenShift metrics in a real-life performance testing scenario. I used these metrics to run performance tests on the Service Binding Operator. We used the results to performance-tune the Service Binding Operator for acceptance into the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift.
In Part 3, I showed you how we set up OpenShift's monitoring stack to collect runtime metrics for our testing scenarios. I also shared a collector script that ensures the results are preserved on a node that won't crash. Now, we can look at the performance metrics we'll use and how to gather the data we need.
Running openSUSE in a FreeBSD jail using Bastille | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik
Last week, when the latest version of Bastille, a jail (container) management system for FreeBSD was released, it also included experimental Linux support. Its author needed Ubuntu, so that was implemented. I prefer openSUSE, so with some ugly hacks I could get openSUSE up and running in Bastille. I was asked to document it in a blog. This topic does not fit the sudo or syslog-ng blogs, where I regularly contribute. However it involves two of my favorite operating systems: FreeBSD, which I started to use in 1994 and (open)SUSE, which I started to use in 1996. This is how my personal blog was born after years of procrastination
Note. OpenSUSE in a FreeBSD jail is barely usable. The way I installed it is an ugly hack, even in my own view. But it works, and some people might find it useful…
Audacity 3.0.3 Released, Official Appimage for Linux /Auto Checking Updates
Audacity audio editor and recorder 3.0.3 was released a few days ago. Finally it adds official Linux binary via Appimage. Audacity 3.0.3 comes with minor bug-fixes, and binary changes. For Windows users, now it provides 64-bit EXE and 32-bit plug-ins will not work on the release. The release introduced automatic app update checking. According to the updated Privacy Notice, Audacity needs a network connection for update checking. And this shares your IP address, OS, and Audacity version. You can disable the feature in the Preferences.
Release Notes for siduction 2021.2.0
The siduction team is very proud that for our 10th birthday (yes, we started out in July 2011) we can present to you siduction 2021.2.0. This one is dubbed »Farewell« in remembrance of our friend Axel, who passed away way to early. So no, farewell does not mean we are going anywhere. The highlight of this release is the resuscitated siduction manual, that goes back to the days of sidux, which some of you will remember as a former incarnation of siduction. We will go on a little history tour on that further down. But first things first.
Games: Spiritfarer, Godot, Humble's Early Access All-Stars Bundle
