today's leftovers
-
RenderDoc 1.15 Released For Cross-Platform/API Graphics Debugging - Phoronix
RenderDoc continues maturing gracefully as the leading frame-capture based graphics debugging system for OpenGL / Direct3D / Vulkan across all major operating systems as well as some consoles.
-
AMD PMC Updates, Intel Alder Lake HID, Gigabyte-WMI Patches Land In Linux 5.14 - Phoronix
While solidly into the "fixes" stage of Linux 5.14 kernel development, the x86 platform driver pull request this week -- which has already been merged to mainline -- does have some new additions worth mentioning.
Merged into the Linux 5.14 development code yesterday was a batch of platform-drivers-x86 changes.
-
Mozilla ups its VPN game – and the price – with split tunneling for Android, iOS
Browser maker Mozilla has enhanced its Virtual Private Network (VPN) service with split tunnelling and doubled the monthly pricing plan for new customers that don't want to commit to a one year contract.
The VPN service was launched a little more than a year ago, and Moz has since gradually added features and expanded the number of countries where it is available.
One glaring omission was split tunnelling – the ability to divide traffic and select which apps go through the encrypted VPN tunnel or the open network. Available on Android and iOS, the feature is one that has, according to Mozilla, "been requested by many users." It's certainly handy for high-bandwidth scenarios that might not need a full-on VPN.
-
Vivaldi 4.1 Offers a New Command Chains System and Accordion Tabs
Vivaldi 4.1 comes with a range of improvements and fixes that will help you save time and get more out of your browsing.
Vivaldi comes from the same team that developed Opera back in the day. It is intended for power users and provides an impressive level of control over the interface. Vivaldi is one of the lesser-known browsers, but it is actually a really good choice if you value customization and privacy above all else.
-
Using Cache::Memcached and its ->stats method?
It's very slow if you have more than a few thousand keys in memcached. Not an unusual use case I think? I've got a fix here, which appears to DTRT: https://rt.cpan.org/Ticket/Display.html?id=138133. Maybe? I didn't spend too long looking at memcached's low level wire protocol.
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn PostScript
PostScript is an interpreted, stack-based language similar to Forth but with strong dynamic typing, data structures inspired by those found in Lisp, scoped memory and, since language level 2, garbage collection.
The language syntax uses reverse Polish notation, which makes the order of operations unambiguous, but reading a program requires some practice.
PostScript is a Turing-complete programming language, belonging to the concatenative group. This means that any program you can write in any programming language, you can write in PostScript (albeit it will be slower).
PostScript files are (generally) plain text files and as such they can easily be generated by hand or as the output of user written programs. As with most programming languages, postscript files (programs) are intended to be, at least partially, human-readable.
Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn PostScript.
-
Fixing an Interoperability Bug in LibreOffice: Missing Lines from DOCX (part 1/3)
In LibreOffice, interoperability is considered a very important aspect of the software. Today, LibreOffice can load and save various file formats from many different office applications from different companies across the world. But bugs are inevitable parts of every software:there are situations where the application does not behave as it should, and a developer should take action and fix it, so that it will behave as it is expected by the user.
What if you encounter a bug in LibreOffice, and how does a developer fix the problem? In these series of articles, we discuss the steps needed to fix a bug. In the end, we will provide a test and make sure that the same problem does not happen in the future.
-
Audacity 3.0.3 Released, Official Appimage for Linux /Auto Checking Updates
Audacity audio editor and recorder 3.0.3 was released a few days ago. Finally it adds official Linux binary via Appimage. Audacity 3.0.3 comes with minor bug-fixes, and binary changes. For Windows users, now it provides 64-bit EXE and 32-bit plug-ins will not work on the release. The release introduced automatic app update checking. According to the updated Privacy Notice, Audacity needs a network connection for update checking. And this shares your IP address, OS, and Audacity version. You can disable the feature in the Preferences.
Release Notes for siduction 2021.2.0
The siduction team is very proud that for our 10th birthday (yes, we started out in July 2011) we can present to you siduction 2021.2.0. This one is dubbed »Farewell« in remembrance of our friend Axel, who passed away way to early. So no, farewell does not mean we are going anywhere. The highlight of this release is the resuscitated siduction manual, that goes back to the days of sidux, which some of you will remember as a former incarnation of siduction. We will go on a little history tour on that further down. But first things first.
today's howtos
Games: Spiritfarer, Godot, Humble's Early Access All-Stars Bundle
