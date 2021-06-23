today's leftovers Just say no to Windows 11 by taking Linux back to school with Kubuntu Focus XE laptop While everyone is enjoying the beautiful summer weather, there is something quite terrifying for children on the horizon -- school. Yeah, summer vacation will be over before they know it, and it is already time to do back-to-school shopping. While buying pencils and three-ring binders is boring, shopping for a new laptop for can be a lot of fun. Thankfully, students in 2021 don't have to use an old-school Windows notebook like their dad or grandad. Instead, kids can use Linux to optimize their education. After all, Linux is more hip and cool than Windows 11 can ever be. To paraphrase now-deceased First Lady Nancy Reagan, children should "just say no" to waiting for a laptop running the upcoming Windows 11.

3 Hours Compiling Of Code + Q&A I Guess A few weeks back I did a stream doing a base install of Gentoo so thought why not do a followup stream where we get a graphical environment installed.

Introducing Triton: Open-Source GPU Programming for Neural Networks We're releasing Triton 1.0, an open-source Python-like programming language which enables researchers with no CUDA experience to write highly efficient GPU code—most of the time on par with what an expert would be able to produce. Triton makes it possible to reach peak hardware performance with relatively little effort; for example, it can be used to write FP16 matrix multiplication kernels that match the performance of cuBLAS—something that many GPU programmers can't do—in under 25 lines of code. Our researchers have already used it to produce kernels that are up to 2x more efficient than equivalent Torch implementations, and we're excited to work with the community to make GPU programming more accessible to everyone.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppAnnoy 0.0.19 on CRAN: Maintenance A minor maintenance release, now at version 0.0.19, of RcppAnnoy is now on CRAN. RcppAnnoy is the Rcpp-based R integration of the nifty Annoy library by Erik Bernhardsson. Annoy is a small and lightweight C++ template header library for very fast approximate nearest neighbours—originally developed to drive the famous Spotify music discovery algorithm.

today's howtos Napkin Problem 15: Increase HTTP Performance by Fitting In the Initial TCP Slow Start Window Did you know that if your site’s under ~12kb the first page will load significantly faster? Servers only send a few packets (typically 10) in the initial round-trip while TCP is warming up (referred to as TCP slow start). After sending the first set of packets, it needs to wait for the client to acknowledge it received all those packets.

How to Install MariaDB Server on Rocky Linux 8 MariaDB is a free and community-developed relational database system that is a compatible drop-in replacement for the hugely popular MySQL database management system. It was forked from MySQL after the original developers of MySQL expressed their misgivings with the acquisition of MySQL by Oracle. Since then, MariaDB is guaranteed to remain free and open source under the GNU license.

Shell script to monitor MariaDB replication and send email alert Here is a simple shell script to notify secondary read-only replica (slave) MariaDB server health status failure via email and push notification. Master-slave data replication allows you to copy databases to multiple MariaDB servers. It is useful for backup, data recovery, load balancing, and much more. See how to configure SSL-protected MariaDB replication between a master and slave server.

