How to play Yooka-Laylee on Linux
Yooka-Laylee is a platformer game developed by Team 7, which was the original developer team behind the N64 game Banjo-Kazooie. Here’s how to play this game on your Linux PC.
How to use Rocky Linux as a Docker container image - TechRepublic
Rocky Linux has emerged as one of the top contenders to replace CentOS for many businesses. And for most, that server-centric Linux distribution will be deployed mostly on bare metal or as a virtual machine. But there's another route to take, one that should have container developers quite pleased.
The developers of Rocky Linux have released a container image, so you can start developing your containers based on the new Linux distribution from the originator of CentOS itself. The benefits of this include having a powerful, secure distribution for which to base your containers. And because this is an official release, you can be sure it's been vetted and is safe to use.
How to play Mirror's Edge on Linux
Mirror’s Edge is an action/platformer game for PC, Xbox 360, and PS3. It was developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. It is set in a futuristic city and follows Faith Connors, an underground parkour courier. Here’s how to play it on Linux.
How to install Funkin' VS Impostor on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' VS Impostor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to disable password login on Linux – Linux Hint
This tutorial explains how to disable login on Linux both when connecting through ssh.
After reading this tutorial, you will know how to disable ssh password login enabling key authentication instead, increasing your system security. If you are looking for a way to disable the root login only, check this tutorial instead.
How to align text in HTML – Linux Hint
“Hypertext markup language” is the basic language of designing a website. Html is known to be a front-end language to design the interface of a website. There are many functions regarding this language. The commands used for designing are known as tags. These tags combine to develop a website. A single HTML code file is responsible for a static website that is not running. Html contents are text, image, shapes, color, alignment, etc. Alignment is an important ingredient in designing as it determines the respective content to handle at a specific place. We will discuss some basic examples in this guide.
How to Use lsof Command in Linux to List Open Files - Make Tech Easier
The good thing about Linux is that you can easily view and manage everything, from the boot process to the installation of software packages. Here we discuss how you can use the lsof command in Linux to view open files and the processes using them. Knowing how to view this can help you understand how the system works and even take the necessary actions for specific processes.
How to Make an Animated GIF in Ubuntu – Linux Hint
GIF also knows as Graphics Interchange Format; it has become very popular among social media users in absolutely no time since its introduction. Reason behind the popularity is its low size compared to images and videos. GIF posts attracted more users on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Google Plus, WhatsApp, and Twitter than any other image or video posts.
Many of you might have thought, how one can make a GIF on Linux and its distribution like Ubuntu? So, today I’m going to show you just that. We’re going to have a look at several ways to make animated GIF in Ubuntu. So, without making further delay, let’s get started.
How to Install DVWA on Kali Linux for Pentesting Practice
Anybody who wants to get started with Ethical hacking or wants to advance their skills in penetration testing will need a platform to practice whatever they learn using the various security tools available.
Performing penetration tests on systems without administrative permission is considered illegal and can land you in huge problems, including a jail term with hefty fines.
Practice makes perfect, but then, where do you practice hacking skills?
There are so many platforms available that you can use to practice penetration testing. Some of these are online platforms like TryHackMe, HackTheBox, etc.
How do I check if a package is installed on Debian and Ubuntu – Linux Hint
By reading this tutorial, you’ll learn how to check if a package is installed on Debian-based Linux distributions, including Ubuntu.
How To Install OneDrive on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OneDrive on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Microsoft’s OneDrive is one of the most popular cloud storage service platforms offered by Microsoft, similar to Dropbox, Google Drive. In the software market and it is an obvious choice for companies and customers who frequently use Microsoft Office programs like Excel and Word. We will learn some of the benefits here.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Microsoft OneDrive on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
What Is an AppImage File and How to Run It on Linux
AppImage is a software distribution format for Linux that aims to solve two of the most pressing issues with traditional Linux packages: distribution and installation.
If you've downloaded a program in the AppImage format and are wondering how to install or run it on your system, this guide will help you out.
Follow along as we delve into AppImage, its advantages over traditional Linux packages, and the steps you need to follow to run an AppImage file on your Linux machine.
View and Manage Docker Logs [Complete Beginner Guide]
Knowledge on logging with Docker can be very helpful for day-to-day system administration activities, be it troubleshooting or basic monitoring. Without tracking logs on Docker, mitigating issues would be a lot more difficult when investigating anomalies.
This write-up explores some important information on that area to make it easier to understand how to manage Docker associated log files on your Linux system.
Let me start by exploring the most basic parts and gradually go deeper into some specifics.
Audiocasts/Videos: Ubuntu Podcast and Various New Videos
Security Leftovers
‘Now Clocking’ is a Hybrid Clock/Now Playing Conky for Your Desktop
I’ve been looking for a decent “Now Playing” widget for my Ubuntu desktop for a while now, having been inspired by some Rainmeter setups I saw in a thread on Windows desktops. And I finally found one — but it took some searching. Now, I appreciate that the days of showing your currently playing track on your actual desktop is are gone. It’s 2021, and most Linux desktop environments (including GNOME, which Ubuntu uses) support MPRIS controls in some form or another. Standalone now playing ‘widgets’ (like the much-missed CoverGloobus, pictured as part of a particularly impressive desktop below) are few and far between.
