In the pandemic of global neo-liberal capitalist dictatorship we are still here

We are closely following the renewed explosion of the Kiss-Linux project. Read their latest news stories in their new site kisslinux.org so we don’t paraphrase what has been done. No more Xorg, still faithful to the promise of no-elogind, clean wayland, seatd, sway, etc. Glaucus, Sabotage, Mere Linux continuing their development. Don’t forget them because of problems normal on Alpha-Beta transitions. Obarun: Still undermined by gossip from Arch and other rivals who just piece other developers’ software together to provide a distro having none of their own, in disbelief that 66 provides what it states it provides, and the common easy critic of the unknown by those who fail to comprehend. Without systemd (and its off-spring elogind) Obarun remains the sole solution for an every day working linux system. Void: Apart from mobinmob’s work in his own (repository=https://codeberg.org/mobinmob/void-66/raw/branch/master) to compliment the induction of S6/66 into the repositories, and the many contributions of the Trident Project the development is just rolling along as expected. It is still possible with some maneuvering to run a wm without elogind, dbus, and other pests. Still no sign of development of a new package manager, the old xbps developer left, replaced licenses and left it as it was. As far as we had last seen there was no further change. No urgency I suppose. Linux, the kernel is growing and growing. At what rate, if you haven’t noticed, appears a little alarming. Some very stable distros lark behind, 5.7 or earlier. But arch (and void) follow the latest stable kernels. See what the size differential is in Arch while replacing 5.13 with the latest of 5.7 (not too long ago):

Microsoft Interests Inside Linux and Upcoming Events

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers