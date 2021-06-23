First, it is essential to ask, “What is the difference between Linux and UNIX?” This is a great Linux question for interviewers because you can test the candidate’s knowledge of two different subjects at the same time. As your interviewee answers, you should look for them to say that UNIX is the operating system that Linux is based on. In addition, they may point out that Linux is free and open source. Primarily, it is community developed, whereas UNIX was developed by larger tech companies. Your prospective Linux developers may bring up the advantages of Linux as well. For example, it usually has more user interfaces, programming options, and fewer viruses.

today's leftovers pg_timetable v4 is out! Our team is proud to introduce new major pg_timetable v4 with the new documentation, configuration file support, reimplemented logging machinery, job and task timeouts support, new CopyFromFile built-in functionality, and many more!

The Mozilla Blog: 2021: The year privacy went mainstream It’s been a hell of a year so far for data privacy. Apple has been launching broadsides at the ad-tech industry with each new big privacy feature unveiling. Google is playing catch-up, promising that Android users will also soon be able to stop apps from tracking them across the internet. Then there’s WhatsApp, going on a global PR offensive after changes to its privacy policy elicited consumer backlash. There’s no doubt about it, digital privacy is shaping up as the key tech battleground in 2021 and the years ahead. But how did this happen? Wasn’t digital privacy supposed to be dead and buried by now? After all, many tech CEOs and commentators have told us that a zero-privacy world was inevitable and that everyone should just get used to it. Until recently, it would have been tough to argue that they were wrong. Over the last 18 months, events have conspired to accelerate this shift in public attitudes towards privacy from a niche concern to something much more fundamental and mainstream. In the process, more people also began to see how privacy and security are inextricably linked.

Mozilla Addons Blog: New tagging feature for add-ons on AMO There are multiple ways to find great add-ons on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). You can browse the content featured on the homepage, use the top navigation to drill down into add-on types and categories, or search for specific add-ons or functionality. Now, we’re adding another layer of classification and opportunities for discovery by bringing back a feature called tags. We introduced tagging long ago, but ended up discontinuing it because the way we implemented it wasn’t as useful as we thought. Part of the problem was that it was too open-ended, and anyone could tag any add-on however they wanted. This led to spamming, over-tagging, and general inconsistencies that made it hard for users to get helpful results.

Rugged DIN-rail PC promises not to blow up in your face The system defaults to a dual-core, 1.3GHz Atom x5-E3930 running Linux or Win 10 IoT. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM via a single socket.

5 Top Questions To Ask A Linux Developer During An Interview [Ed: Some revisionism here about history] First, it is essential to ask, “What is the difference between Linux and UNIX?” This is a great Linux question for interviewers because you can test the candidate’s knowledge of two different subjects at the same time. As your interviewee answers, you should look for them to say that UNIX is the operating system that Linux is based on. In addition, they may point out that Linux is free and open source. Primarily, it is community developed, whereas UNIX was developed by larger tech companies. Your prospective Linux developers may bring up the advantages of Linux as well. For example, it usually has more user interfaces, programming options, and fewer viruses.