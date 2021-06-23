Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
-
Our team is proud to introduce new major pg_timetable v4 with the new documentation, configuration file support, reimplemented logging machinery, job and task timeouts support, new CopyFromFile built-in functionality, and many more!
-
It’s been a hell of a year so far for data privacy. Apple has been launching broadsides at the ad-tech industry with each new big privacy feature unveiling. Google is playing catch-up, promising that Android users will also soon be able to stop apps from tracking them across the internet. Then there’s WhatsApp, going on a global PR offensive after changes to its privacy policy elicited consumer backlash.
There’s no doubt about it, digital privacy is shaping up as the key tech battleground in 2021 and the years ahead. But how did this happen? Wasn’t digital privacy supposed to be dead and buried by now? After all, many tech CEOs and commentators have told us that a zero-privacy world was inevitable and that everyone should just get used to it. Until recently, it would have been tough to argue that they were wrong.
Over the last 18 months, events have conspired to accelerate this shift in public attitudes towards privacy from a niche concern to something much more fundamental and mainstream. In the process, more people also began to see how privacy and security are inextricably linked.
-
There are multiple ways to find great add-ons on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). You can browse the content featured on the homepage, use the top navigation to drill down into add-on types and categories, or search for specific add-ons or functionality. Now, we’re adding another layer of classification and opportunities for discovery by bringing back a feature called tags.
We introduced tagging long ago, but ended up discontinuing it because the way we implemented it wasn’t as useful as we thought. Part of the problem was that it was too open-ended, and anyone could tag any add-on however they wanted. This led to spamming, over-tagging, and general inconsistencies that made it hard for users to get helpful results.
-
The system defaults to a dual-core, 1.3GHz Atom x5-E3930 running Linux or Win 10 IoT. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM via a single socket.
-
First, it is essential to ask, “What is the difference between Linux and UNIX?” This is a great Linux question for interviewers because you can test the candidate’s knowledge of two different subjects at the same time. As your interviewee answers, you should look for them to say that UNIX is the operating system that Linux is based on. In addition, they may point out that Linux is free and open source. Primarily, it is community developed, whereas UNIX was developed by larger tech companies. Your prospective Linux developers may bring up the advantages of Linux as well. For example, it usually has more user interfaces, programming options, and fewer viruses.
today's leftovers
-
Our team is proud to introduce new major pg_timetable v4 with the new documentation, configuration file support, reimplemented logging machinery, job and task timeouts support, new CopyFromFile built-in functionality, and many more!
-
It’s been a hell of a year so far for data privacy. Apple has been launching broadsides at the ad-tech industry with each new big privacy feature unveiling. Google is playing catch-up, promising that Android users will also soon be able to stop apps from tracking them across the internet. Then there’s WhatsApp, going on a global PR offensive after changes to its privacy policy elicited consumer backlash.
There’s no doubt about it, digital privacy is shaping up as the key tech battleground in 2021 and the years ahead. But how did this happen? Wasn’t digital privacy supposed to be dead and buried by now? After all, many tech CEOs and commentators have told us that a zero-privacy world was inevitable and that everyone should just get used to it. Until recently, it would have been tough to argue that they were wrong.
Over the last 18 months, events have conspired to accelerate this shift in public attitudes towards privacy from a niche concern to something much more fundamental and mainstream. In the process, more people also began to see how privacy and security are inextricably linked.
-
There are multiple ways to find great add-ons on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). You can browse the content featured on the homepage, use the top navigation to drill down into add-on types and categories, or search for specific add-ons or functionality. Now, we’re adding another layer of classification and opportunities for discovery by bringing back a feature called tags.
We introduced tagging long ago, but ended up discontinuing it because the way we implemented it wasn’t as useful as we thought. Part of the problem was that it was too open-ended, and anyone could tag any add-on however they wanted. This led to spamming, over-tagging, and general inconsistencies that made it hard for users to get helpful results.
-
The system defaults to a dual-core, 1.3GHz Atom x5-E3930 running Linux or Win 10 IoT. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM via a single socket.
-
First, it is essential to ask, “What is the difference between Linux and UNIX?” This is a great Linux question for interviewers because you can test the candidate’s knowledge of two different subjects at the same time. As your interviewee answers, you should look for them to say that UNIX is the operating system that Linux is based on. In addition, they may point out that Linux is free and open source. Primarily, it is community developed, whereas UNIX was developed by larger tech companies. Your prospective Linux developers may bring up the advantages of Linux as well. For example, it usually has more user interfaces, programming options, and fewer viruses.
Programming Leftovers
-
KD Chart 2.8.0 has been released!
KD Chart is a comprehensive business charting package with many different chart types and a large number of customization options. We are constantly improving the package, and have been doing so for years.
KD Chart 2.8.0 is a very minor release. The most notable change is the removal of Qt 4 support. Additionally, users will receive a notification that the QMake build system will no longer be supported in KD Chart 3.0, to make way for CMake.
-
Today’s low-code and no-code development platforms enable teams of software developers—and even non-coders—to deliver, support, and extend a wide array of applications. They are used to build mobile apps, deliver customer experiences, streamline workflows, modernize legacy applications, automate data integrations, and support data visualizations, to name the more common uses.
The major selling points of low-code and no-code development tools are that they can be used successfully by lower-skilled, “citizen” developers; that they can produce apps faster than using native SDKs; and that they can produce apps for less money. Many (but not all) of the commercial low-code and no-code systems offset your savings on labor costs with their licensing fees or subscriptions.
-
Following the recent benchmarks seeing how AMD's new AOCC 3.1 compiler has brought some performance improvements over the prior AOCC 3.0 release that introduced initial Zen 3 optimizations, here are some benchmarks looking at how that latest AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler performance compares to the upstream LLVM Clang 12 compiler for which it is based as well as against GCC 11 as the latest GNU compiler release that remains common to Linux systems.
-
While we have several circumstances and will need to take different actions depending on the situation, we utilize the switch case declaration. When there are several criteria, we will need to run several instructions when they are met. In this instance, we may use a long if..else-if declaration or a switch statement. If we have multiple criteria, the difficulty with long if…else-if is that it will become complicated. The switch case is indeed a neat and effective way to treat such states. A switch statement enables a mutable just to be compared to a set of values for equivalence. Every value is referred to as a situation, so each situation is verified against the mutable that is already being turned on.
-
An array is a group of data objects of the same kind kept nearby in ram. Inside the C programming, arrays are indeed a derivative type of data that may hold primitive data types like int, char, double, float, etc. It may also hold a group of derivative data types like pointers, structures, and so forth. Whenever you wish to record a student’s grades in six courses, we shouldn’t need to create separate variables for each subject’s grades. Alternatively, we may create an array that could hold the marks for every topic in shared memory regions. We may simply retrieve the items by utilizing the array. To retrieve the array’s members, just a few other lines of the C script are necessary. Let’s take a glance at some instances to see the working of arrays in C language. When writing this tutorial, we have been using the Ubuntu 20.04 operating System to elaborate arrays.
-
The dynamic array can be created by using a vector in C++. One or more elements can be inserted into or removed from the vector at the run time that increases or decreases the size of the vector. The size or length of the vector can be counted using any loop or the built-in function named size(). These ways of counting the size of the vector have been explained in this tutorial by using different examples.
-
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.54.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
-
JetBrains announced the release of PyCharm 2021.2. Features Python 3.10 support, auto-reload for browser HTML preview.
Starting with the new release, users from Asian can enjoy the a fully localized UI in Chinese, Korean, or Japanese. And it’s going to end support for several packages, e.g., mako, buildout, web2py, in next release.
-
The human can understand the visual more as compared to the text form. That’s why people always suggest drawing the big data graph to understand it in a very easy manner. There are different types of graphs available in the market like bar graphs, histograms, pie charts, etc. These different graphs are used according to the dataset and requirements. For example, if you have a dataset of company performance from the last 10 years, then the bar chart graph will give more information about the company’s growth. So like that, the graph choice depends upon the dataset and requirements.
If you are a data scientist, then sometimes you have to handle the big data. In that big data, you are processing the data, analyzing the data, and then generating the report on that. To generate the report on that, you must need some clear image of the data, and here the graphs come in place.
In this article, we are going to explain how to use the matplotlib bar chat in python.
We can use the categorical data to represent the bar chart in python. The bar chart can be horizontal or vertical, which depends upon your design way. The heights of the bar charts depend upon the data points of the dataset because data points are directly proportionate to the height or length of the bar chart.
Recent comments
27 min 23 sec ago
29 min 20 sec ago
32 min 22 sec ago
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago