Tootle – GTK client for Mastodon

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 30th of July 2021 10:23:40 AM Filed under
KDE
OSS
HowTos

Mastodon is a free and open source microblogging platform similar to Twitter, but with user privacy and decentralization in mind. It’s one of many protocols that interacts with the Fediverse of protocols like Pleroma, GNU Social, and others. Unlike Twitter, Mastodon is not one social network.

Getting started with Mastodon can be confusing for newcomers. Mastodon is a federated service. This means its similar to email. You can create an email account with many different providers. And that’s the same with Mastodon. The service lets you sign up to one of many sites that run Mastodon software, called instances. A user can communicate with other Mastodon users on different instances. Anyone can run a server of Mastodon. Each server hosts individual user accounts, the content they produce, and the content they are subscribed. Every user can follow each other and share their posts regardless of their server.

today's howtos

  • Linux Rsync Command Examples For Beginners - OSTechNix

    In this comprehensive Rsync tutorial, we are going to learn useful Rsync command examples to copy, backup and synchronize files in Linux operating systems.

  • Instructions: Run Raspberry Pi with read-only Linux [Ed: Automated translation]

    With its numerous interfaces, the Raspberry Pi and its little brother Raspberry Pi Zero are a great basis for handicrafts from WLAN garage door openers to VPN dongle. But the microSD cards of the mini-computers are prone to failures if the power is switched off while the Raspi is running or if the power is running low in battery mode: At some point the file system will be damaged, so that the Raspi may no longer boot. The solution is a read-only system in which the SD card of the Raspi is mainly operated write-protected and, if necessary, is integrated so that it can be briefly written for updates or additional software.

  • How To Install Joomla on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Joomla on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Joomla is a free, open-source, and popular content management system (CMS) that can be used to build online applications and websites. It uses a PHP application and back-end databases such as MySQL/MariaDB. It supports several operating systems including Linux, Windows, Mac OS, FreeBSD, and Solaris, and easily integrates with Gmail and OpenID. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Joomla content management system on an AlmaLinux 8.

  • Configuring Theme Design with theme.json

    Starting in WordPress 5.8, a new tool — “theme.json” — is available to use in your theme. Maybe you’re hearing about it for the first time, or maybe you’re testing and developing themes with it already. Either way, I’m glad you’re here because it’s an exciting time for WordPress themes. This post provides a quick introduction to this new framework, and describes what’s possible by sharing a few practical tips and examples.

  • 17 Helpful Rsync SSH Command Examples For Linux (2021 List)

    Rsync is also known as remote sync is a command-line tool used to copy and sync files and directories remotely as well as locally in Linux/Unix systems. With this rcopy and synchronize data:

  • How To Install and Play League of Legends Linux (2021) - DekiSoft

    In each game, the teas bypass defensive line structures in order to destroy core building in the enemy team base and achieve victory. The match lasts an average of 26-60 minutes. This page will educate you on how to install league of legends on Linux in 2021 using Lutris, Snap or Wine. This is tested and currently supported on Ubuntu.

Manjaro Linux vs Gentoo Comparison – All Features Checked

All who have used Linux must have heard about big names such as Ubuntu, Debian, Arch and Mint. Very few know about the smaller ones like Manjaro or Gentoo. Such people do not know what they are missing. This post compares these two together and talks about what they each have to offer and which you should choose! It is simple. For many years we have tried distros like Ubuntu flavours, Linux Mint, Fedora, OpenSUSE as well as Debian. We installed Manjaro some fiver years back and haven’t looked back since then. Read more Also: Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu (Latest) – Which is the best Linux Version?

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • pg_timetable v4 is out!

    Our team is proud to introduce new major pg_timetable v4 with the new documentation, configuration file support, reimplemented logging machinery, job and task timeouts support, new CopyFromFile built-in functionality, and many more!

  • The Mozilla Blog: 2021: The year privacy went mainstream

    It’s been a hell of a year so far for data privacy. Apple has been launching broadsides at the ad-tech industry with each new big privacy feature unveiling. Google is playing catch-up, promising that Android users will also soon be able to stop apps from tracking them across the internet. Then there’s WhatsApp, going on a global PR offensive after changes to its privacy policy elicited consumer backlash. There’s no doubt about it, digital privacy is shaping up as the key tech battleground in 2021 and the years ahead. But how did this happen? Wasn’t digital privacy supposed to be dead and buried by now? After all, many tech CEOs and commentators have told us that a zero-privacy world was inevitable and that everyone should just get used to it. Until recently, it would have been tough to argue that they were wrong. Over the last 18 months, events have conspired to accelerate this shift in public attitudes towards privacy from a niche concern to something much more fundamental and mainstream. In the process, more people also began to see how privacy and security are inextricably linked.

  • Mozilla Addons Blog: New tagging feature for add-ons on AMO

    There are multiple ways to find great add-ons on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). You can browse the content featured on the homepage, use the top navigation to drill down into add-on types and categories, or search for specific add-ons or functionality. Now, we’re adding another layer of classification and opportunities for discovery by bringing back a feature called tags. We introduced tagging long ago, but ended up discontinuing it because the way we implemented it wasn’t as useful as we thought. Part of the problem was that it was too open-ended, and anyone could tag any add-on however they wanted. This led to spamming, over-tagging, and general inconsistencies that made it hard for users to get helpful results.

  • Rugged DIN-rail PC promises not to blow up in your face

    The system defaults to a dual-core, 1.3GHz Atom x5-E3930 running Linux or Win 10 IoT. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM via a single socket.

  • 5 Top Questions To Ask A Linux Developer During An Interview [Ed: Some revisionism here about history]

    First, it is essential to ask, “What is the difference between Linux and UNIX?” This is a great Linux question for interviewers because you can test the candidate’s knowledge of two different subjects at the same time. As your interviewee answers, you should look for them to say that UNIX is the operating system that Linux is based on. In addition, they may point out that Linux is free and open source. Primarily, it is community developed, whereas UNIX was developed by larger tech companies. Your prospective Linux developers may bring up the advantages of Linux as well. For example, it usually has more user interfaces, programming options, and fewer viruses.

