Tootle – GTK client for Mastodon
Mastodon is a free and open source microblogging platform similar to Twitter, but with user privacy and decentralization in mind. It’s one of many protocols that interacts with the Fediverse of protocols like Pleroma, GNU Social, and others. Unlike Twitter, Mastodon is not one social network.
Getting started with Mastodon can be confusing for newcomers. Mastodon is a federated service. This means its similar to email. You can create an email account with many different providers. And that’s the same with Mastodon. The service lets you sign up to one of many sites that run Mastodon software, called instances. A user can communicate with other Mastodon users on different instances. Anyone can run a server of Mastodon. Each server hosts individual user accounts, the content they produce, and the content they are subscribed. Every user can follow each other and share their posts regardless of their server.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 307 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Manjaro Linux vs Gentoo Comparison – All Features Checked
All who have used Linux must have heard about big names such as Ubuntu, Debian, Arch and Mint. Very few know about the smaller ones like Manjaro or Gentoo. Such people do not know what they are missing. This post compares these two together and talks about what they each have to offer and which you should choose! It is simple. For many years we have tried distros like Ubuntu flavours, Linux Mint, Fedora, OpenSUSE as well as Debian. We installed Manjaro some fiver years back and haven’t looked back since then. Also: Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu (Latest) – Which is the best Linux Version?
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago