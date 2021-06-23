Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Steam, Starfinder, and Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 30th of July 2021 10:50:31 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Steam gets new a Downloads page, new Steam Library manager and Linux improvements

    Valve say the new Downloads area is a "minimal and more focused design with stronger CTAs (Calls to Action)", and the style overall much better matches the new Steam Library too. The new colouring is also supposed to help the visually impaired, which is always nice to see more of a focus on. Updates downloading will show the total progression completed instead of just the download progress, where it previously did not have the disk allocation as part of it which it now does.

  • Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates - Phoronix

    Valve just pushed out a rather significant Steam beta update for gamers across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

    This Steam beta update is a bit meatier than normal with a new downloads page implementation, several Linux-specific updates, continued work on SteamVR and Steam Input, along with more.

  • Humble has a pretty big Starfinder RPG bundle going with physical goodies

    Yes, this isn't exactly Linux gaming (we do cover other geeky things…) but the Humble RPG Book Bundle: Starfinder is still thoroughly interesting with some physical goodies included too.

    Starfinder, for readers not aware, is a science fiction fantasy RPG from Paizo Publishing. It's incredible popular, to the point that you can play various versions on some virtual tabletops like Roll20, Fantasy Grounds Unity and the excellent Foundry VTT.

  • Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection coming from the team behind Half-Life 2: Update | GamingOnLinux

    You can see the entry up on SteamDB, with a Steam page not yet live. However, this has actually been listed since May 2020 so why is it getting noticed again now? It seems Tyler McVicker, know for doing the Valve News Network which is now just under McVicker's name, posted on Twitter noting that it will include the additional episodes too and in a later Twitter post McVicker mentioned speaking to the team behind it to confirm it is indeed legitimate.

»

More in Tux Machines

Arduino and Chips

  • Create projects fast, with no coding, using Oplà IoT Kit templates

    Templates are here for the Oplà IoT Kit. This is a new feature that takes you from unboxing your kit to uploading a sketch and getting a project up and running in record time. And you can do the whole thing without needing any coding.

  • AudioMoth Dev is a full-spectrum acoustic development board based on SiLabs EFM32 MCU - CNX Software

    AudioMoth is a low-cost, open-source acoustic monitoring device that can record uncompressed audio from 8000 up to 384,000 samples per second onto a microSD card. With sensitivity to audible sounds as well as ultrasonic frequency range, It is mostly used for monitoring wildlife including bats, cicadas, the rainforest, etc…

  • Inventec introduces E200G4, the High-Efficiency AIoT Edge Box [Ed: Azure is a failure. Stop talking about it like it’s growing; Microsoft just rebrands more things as “AZURE” while LAYING OFF Azure staff!]

    Through a collaboration with Canonical, E200G4 adopts the Ubuntu Linux operation system (OS) with access to the Canonical supported Inventec Store, an app store providing complete control over store content, review processes and identity.

  • XGO Mini Pro robot dog features Kendryte K510 AI processor (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Kendryte K510 RISC-V AI processor is the successor of Kendryte K210 with much more AI processing power (2.5/3 TOPS) that makes it suitable for robotics projects demanding much lower latency and quasi-real-time inference. One of the first products to make use of Kendryte K510 capabilities is Luwu Intelligence Technology’s XGO Mini Pro, a four-legged robot that looks like a dog with a tiny head providing the “smarts” for the system including face detection, image recognition, object tracking, voice recognition, and so on.

Node.js, curl update in Tumbleweed

Among the updated packages that landed this week in the rolling release were curl, GNU Compiler Collection, Node.js, redis and LibreOffice. The office suite package LibreOffice came in snapshot 20210728. The update to version 7.1.5.2 provided bugfixes addressing some regressions and a few fixes were made to prevent crashes in Writer. Linux Kernel firmware was updated in the snapshot and PDF rendering library poppler 21.07.0 provided some minor code improvements for build systems while also fixing a memory leak on broken files. The 2.32.3 webkit2gtk3 fixed several crashes and rendering issues and addressed a dozen Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. The 20210727 snapshot provided just a single package update to gcc11. The update of the head branch included the 11.2 release candidate and a corrected adjustment to the General Public License version 3.0. The package update also provided a libc-bootstrap cross compiler for AArch64 and RISC-V. Read more

Today in Techrights

Server: Kubernetes 1.21 and Rackspace Outsourcing

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6