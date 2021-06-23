Games: Steam, Starfinder, and Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection
Steam gets new a Downloads page, new Steam Library manager and Linux improvements
Valve say the new Downloads area is a "minimal and more focused design with stronger CTAs (Calls to Action)", and the style overall much better matches the new Steam Library too. The new colouring is also supposed to help the visually impaired, which is always nice to see more of a focus on. Updates downloading will show the total progression completed instead of just the download progress, where it previously did not have the disk allocation as part of it which it now does.
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates - Phoronix
Valve just pushed out a rather significant Steam beta update for gamers across Windows, macOS, and Linux.
This Steam beta update is a bit meatier than normal with a new downloads page implementation, several Linux-specific updates, continued work on SteamVR and Steam Input, along with more.
Humble has a pretty big Starfinder RPG bundle going with physical goodies
Yes, this isn't exactly Linux gaming (we do cover other geeky things…) but the Humble RPG Book Bundle: Starfinder is still thoroughly interesting with some physical goodies included too.
Starfinder, for readers not aware, is a science fiction fantasy RPG from Paizo Publishing. It's incredible popular, to the point that you can play various versions on some virtual tabletops like Roll20, Fantasy Grounds Unity and the excellent Foundry VTT.
Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection coming from the team behind Half-Life 2: Update | GamingOnLinux
You can see the entry up on SteamDB, with a Steam page not yet live. However, this has actually been listed since May 2020 so why is it getting noticed again now? It seems Tyler McVicker, know for doing the Valve News Network which is now just under McVicker's name, posted on Twitter noting that it will include the additional episodes too and in a later Twitter post McVicker mentioned speaking to the team behind it to confirm it is indeed legitimate.
