Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Graphics: AMD GPUs and Mike Blumenkrantz's Work

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 30th of July 2021 12:37:09 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-5 Radeon OpenMP Compiler - Phoronix

    AMD's Windows-based figures put the Radeon RX 6600 XT at roughly up to 15% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 3060. It will be interesting though to see how the performance compares under Linux once getting our hands on the card and being able to share those performance numbers.

  • AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-5 Radeon OpenMP Compiler - Phoronix

    In addition to the AOCC compiler for Zen CPUs, another LLVM/Clang downstream maintained by AMD is the AOMP compiler as where they host their various patches not yet merged around Radeon OpenMP offloading support. This week marked the release of AOMP 13.0-5 as their latest work on that front for the newest OpenMP GPU offloading capabilities.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: The Update

    Have a big Vulkan-using project? Do you constantly have to worry about breakages from all manner of patches being merged without testing? Can’t afford or too lazy to set up and maintain actual hardware for testing?

  • Lavapipe Keeps Tacking On Features, LLVMpipe Lands New Rasterizer With 2~3x Faster 2D

    Valve contractor Mike Blumenkrantz is known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation but recently has also been engaged in some of the Lavapipe software Vulkan driver work and related to that is the venerable LLVMpipe OpenGL Gallium3D driver. Needless to say, there's some interesting work happening.

    [...]

    The idea for this now-merged rasterizer started a decade ago at VMware while this past week finally made it into Git for Mesa 21.3. See this merge request for the details on this improved rasterizer for 2D with LLVmpipe.

»

More in Tux Machines

Arduino and Chips

  • Create projects fast, with no coding, using Oplà IoT Kit templates

    Templates are here for the Oplà IoT Kit. This is a new feature that takes you from unboxing your kit to uploading a sketch and getting a project up and running in record time. And you can do the whole thing without needing any coding.

  • AudioMoth Dev is a full-spectrum acoustic development board based on SiLabs EFM32 MCU - CNX Software

    AudioMoth is a low-cost, open-source acoustic monitoring device that can record uncompressed audio from 8000 up to 384,000 samples per second onto a microSD card. With sensitivity to audible sounds as well as ultrasonic frequency range, It is mostly used for monitoring wildlife including bats, cicadas, the rainforest, etc…

  • Inventec introduces E200G4, the High-Efficiency AIoT Edge Box [Ed: Azure is a failure. Stop talking about it like it’s growing; Microsoft just rebrands more things as “AZURE” while LAYING OFF Azure staff!]

    Through a collaboration with Canonical, E200G4 adopts the Ubuntu Linux operation system (OS) with access to the Canonical supported Inventec Store, an app store providing complete control over store content, review processes and identity.

  • XGO Mini Pro robot dog features Kendryte K510 AI processor (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Kendryte K510 RISC-V AI processor is the successor of Kendryte K210 with much more AI processing power (2.5/3 TOPS) that makes it suitable for robotics projects demanding much lower latency and quasi-real-time inference. One of the first products to make use of Kendryte K510 capabilities is Luwu Intelligence Technology’s XGO Mini Pro, a four-legged robot that looks like a dog with a tiny head providing the “smarts” for the system including face detection, image recognition, object tracking, voice recognition, and so on.

Node.js, curl update in Tumbleweed

Among the updated packages that landed this week in the rolling release were curl, GNU Compiler Collection, Node.js, redis and LibreOffice. The office suite package LibreOffice came in snapshot 20210728. The update to version 7.1.5.2 provided bugfixes addressing some regressions and a few fixes were made to prevent crashes in Writer. Linux Kernel firmware was updated in the snapshot and PDF rendering library poppler 21.07.0 provided some minor code improvements for build systems while also fixing a memory leak on broken files. The 2.32.3 webkit2gtk3 fixed several crashes and rendering issues and addressed a dozen Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. The 20210727 snapshot provided just a single package update to gcc11. The update of the head branch included the 11.2 release candidate and a corrected adjustment to the General Public License version 3.0. The package update also provided a libc-bootstrap cross compiler for AArch64 and RISC-V. Read more

Today in Techrights

Server: Kubernetes 1.21 and Rackspace Outsourcing

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6