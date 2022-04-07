Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 30th of July 2021 12:48:51 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • What do we call post-modern system administrators? | Opensource.com

    For today's sysadmin, many companies expect you to have cross-platform knowledge, network knowledge, and application knowledge. Add to that a dash of programming ability, a pinch of sysadmin experience, a heaping portion of social skills, and a fanatical commitment to reliability and automation.

    What do we call this new, post-modern sysadmin? Do we use the same term and simply stretch the responsibilities? Or do we give this evolved role a new name?

  • Tales from the field: A system administrator's guide to IT automation

    Happy Sysadmin Appreciation Day. Our gift to you: a new download called Tales from the field: A system administrator's guide to IT automation. This compilation of short stories seeks to share the excitement, frustrations, successes, and challenges associated with incorporating IT automation into organizations and teams across the globe.

    Few technologies impact organizational transformation the way that IT automation can. IT automation improves security and compliance, abstracts away complex tasks for those with limited technical knowledge, improves standardization across the organization, helps organizations scale, improves continuous delivery, and reduces operational complexity and cost. But when adopting a holistic IT automation adoption mindset and approach, these business benefits come with an equal number of challenges.

  • Silver linings: 7 ways CIOs say IT has changed for good | The Enterprisers Project

    For all of the business challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented, it also came with a silver lining for IT leaders - it shattered previous notions of what was possible.

    We had an opportunity to ask CIOs who recently won the 2021 Boston CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards what positive, lasting outcomes they will be taking away from the pandemic. The awards were presented by the Boston CIO Leadership Association, a professional community that annually recognizes CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership.

  • PHP version 7.4.22 and 8.0.9 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog

    RPMs of PHP version 8.0.9 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).

    RPMs of PHP version 7.4.22 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).

    No security fix this month, so no update for version 7.3.29.

    PHP version 7.2 have reached its end of life and is no longer maintained by the PHP project.

    These versions are also available as Software Collections in the remi-safe repository and as module for Fedora 32-34 and EL-8.

  • Red Hat survey reveals: career progression is driving developer hunger for containers and Kubernetes

    When Linux containers first emerged as an architectural concept for building and packaging applications, they opened the door to a whole new world for developers. The Kubernetes container orchestration platform quickly followed, giving organizations a way to more fully harness the power of containers by answering the need for managing container environments at scale. The result was a wholesale shift in how we think about the cloud.

    To better understand the impact of containers and Kubernetes on developers today, we commissioned CCS Insight to explore the current state of container use — including the benefits, challenges, adoption and use cases of container technology—in organizations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Today, we are pleased to share the results of these findings, based on feedback from hundreds of IT professionals in both technical- and business-facing roles who are involved in architecting, developing, deploying and managing software application code and services.

»

More in Tux Machines

Arduino and Chips

  • Create projects fast, with no coding, using Oplà IoT Kit templates

    Templates are here for the Oplà IoT Kit. This is a new feature that takes you from unboxing your kit to uploading a sketch and getting a project up and running in record time. And you can do the whole thing without needing any coding.

  • AudioMoth Dev is a full-spectrum acoustic development board based on SiLabs EFM32 MCU - CNX Software

    AudioMoth is a low-cost, open-source acoustic monitoring device that can record uncompressed audio from 8000 up to 384,000 samples per second onto a microSD card. With sensitivity to audible sounds as well as ultrasonic frequency range, It is mostly used for monitoring wildlife including bats, cicadas, the rainforest, etc…

  • Inventec introduces E200G4, the High-Efficiency AIoT Edge Box [Ed: Azure is a failure. Stop talking about it like it’s growing; Microsoft just rebrands more things as “AZURE” while LAYING OFF Azure staff!]

    Through a collaboration with Canonical, E200G4 adopts the Ubuntu Linux operation system (OS) with access to the Canonical supported Inventec Store, an app store providing complete control over store content, review processes and identity.

  • XGO Mini Pro robot dog features Kendryte K510 AI processor (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Kendryte K510 RISC-V AI processor is the successor of Kendryte K210 with much more AI processing power (2.5/3 TOPS) that makes it suitable for robotics projects demanding much lower latency and quasi-real-time inference. One of the first products to make use of Kendryte K510 capabilities is Luwu Intelligence Technology’s XGO Mini Pro, a four-legged robot that looks like a dog with a tiny head providing the “smarts” for the system including face detection, image recognition, object tracking, voice recognition, and so on.

Node.js, curl update in Tumbleweed

Among the updated packages that landed this week in the rolling release were curl, GNU Compiler Collection, Node.js, redis and LibreOffice. The office suite package LibreOffice came in snapshot 20210728. The update to version 7.1.5.2 provided bugfixes addressing some regressions and a few fixes were made to prevent crashes in Writer. Linux Kernel firmware was updated in the snapshot and PDF rendering library poppler 21.07.0 provided some minor code improvements for build systems while also fixing a memory leak on broken files. The 2.32.3 webkit2gtk3 fixed several crashes and rendering issues and addressed a dozen Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. The 20210727 snapshot provided just a single package update to gcc11. The update of the head branch included the 11.2 release candidate and a corrected adjustment to the General Public License version 3.0. The package update also provided a libc-bootstrap cross compiler for AArch64 and RISC-V. Read more

Today in Techrights

Server: Kubernetes 1.21 and Rackspace Outsourcing

