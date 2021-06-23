Free Software and Programming Leftovers
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 30 July 2021
We're closing out July with a review of our activities over the past week...
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 179 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 179. This version includes the following changes:
* Ensure that various LLVM tools are installed, even when testing whether a MacOS binary has zero differences when compared to itself. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#270)
Syslog-ng 3.33: the MQTT destination
Version 3.33 of syslog-ng introduced an MQTT destination. It uses the paho-c client library to send log messages to an MQTT broker. The current implementation supports version 3.1 and 3.1.1 of the protocol over non-encrypted connections, but this is only a first step.
How to find the difference between two dates in Javascript
Jussi Pakkanen: How much effort would it take to convert OpenSSL's Perl source code generators to Python?
There is an ongoing discussion to write Meson build definitions to OpenSSL so it can be added to the WrapDB and built transparently as a subproject. One major issue is that OpenSSL generates a lot of assembly during build time with Perl. Having a Perl dependency would be bad, but shipping pregenerated source files would also be bad. Having "some pregenerated asm" that comes from "somewhere" would understandably be bad in a crypto library.
The obvious third option would be to convert the generator script from Perl to Python. This is not the first time this has been proposed and the counterargument has always been that said conversion would take an unreasonable amount of effort and could never be done. Since nobody has tried to do the conversion we don't really know whether that claim is accurate or not. I converted the x86_64 AES asm generator to see how much work it would actually take.
[...]
A reasonable port would contain these conversions for the most popular algorithms to the most popular CPU architectures (x86, x86_64, arm, aarch64). It would require a notable amount of work but it should be measured in days rather than months or years. I did browse through some of the other asm files and it seems that they have generators that work in quite different ways. Converting them might take more or less work, but probably it would still be within an order of magnitude.
Operations on Armadillo matrices via NumPy array and Python Extension to C++
Arduino and Chips
Node.js, curl update in Tumbleweed
Among the updated packages that landed this week in the rolling release were curl, GNU Compiler Collection, Node.js, redis and LibreOffice. The office suite package LibreOffice came in snapshot 20210728. The update to version 7.1.5.2 provided bugfixes addressing some regressions and a few fixes were made to prevent crashes in Writer. Linux Kernel firmware was updated in the snapshot and PDF rendering library poppler 21.07.0 provided some minor code improvements for build systems while also fixing a memory leak on broken files. The 2.32.3 webkit2gtk3 fixed several crashes and rendering issues and addressed a dozen Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. The 20210727 snapshot provided just a single package update to gcc11. The update of the head branch included the 11.2 release candidate and a corrected adjustment to the General Public License version 3.0. The package update also provided a libc-bootstrap cross compiler for AArch64 and RISC-V.
Today in Techrights
Server: Kubernetes 1.21 and Rackspace Outsourcing
