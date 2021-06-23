We all know that Linux distros provide users with top-notch privacy, so let us talk about devices that are able to run them and their availability. When we talk about Linux, the chances are that you shall have seen them running on servers mainly. Many are easily available in the market, but another device can successfully run these too!

With time the use of tablet computers is increasing exponentially, which is explained by their portability. With all being said, you shall rarely see a tablet that comes with a pre-installed distro. However, you do not need to worry as we have done all the research for your readers and have come up with a list below.