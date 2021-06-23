Server: Kubernetes 1.21 and Rackspace Outsourcing
Roorkee robots, releases and racing: the Kubernetes 1.21 release interview
With Kubernetes 1.22 due out next week, now is a great time to look back on 1.21. The release team for that version was led by Nabarun Pal from VMware.
Back in April I interviewed Nabarun on the weekly Kubernetes Podcast from Google; the latest in a series of release lead conversations that started back with 1.11, not long after the show started back in 2018.
In these interviews we learn a little about the release, but also about the process behind it, and the story behind the person chosen to lead it. Getting to know a community member is my favourite part of the show each week, and so I encourage you to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. With a release coming next week, you can probably guess what our next topic will be!
Rackspace Technology Collaborates with iPromote to Reduce Operational Costs by 30% with Linux on AWS [Ed: Rackspace too outsourcing to surveillance giants on Pentagon payroll]
Today in Techrights
