Node.js, curl update in Tumbleweed
Among the updated packages that landed this week in the rolling release were curl, GNU Compiler Collection, Node.js, redis and LibreOffice.
The office suite package LibreOffice came in snapshot 20210728. The update to version 7.1.5.2 provided bugfixes addressing some regressions and a few fixes were made to prevent crashes in Writer. Linux Kernel firmware was updated in the snapshot and PDF rendering library poppler 21.07.0 provided some minor code improvements for build systems while also fixing a memory leak on broken files. The 2.32.3 webkit2gtk3 fixed several crashes and rendering issues and addressed a dozen Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.
The 20210727 snapshot provided just a single package update to gcc11. The update of the head branch included the 11.2 release candidate and a corrected adjustment to the General Public License version 3.0. The package update also provided a libc-bootstrap cross compiler for AArch64 and RISC-V.
Arduino and Chips
