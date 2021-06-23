Games: More on Steam Deck and Some GOG
Steam Beta Brings Linux Improvements Ahead of Steam Deck
There was much excitement for Linux gamers with today’s release of a new Steam beta that brought several Linux-specific updates among a range of cross-platform improvements, most hopefully aimed at optimizing the gaming client before the launch of the Steam Deck.
Steam Deck: 6 New Points You Need to Know
The Steam Deck is an exciting device for numerous reasons, and we will keep giving you updates as we keep learning about some additional details as they come. In the past week, several additional details have surfaced...
Get a free copy of Wanderlust: Transsiberian on GOG with their publisher sale
Publisher Walkabout is having a bit of sale over on GOG.com and you can grab yourself a free copy of the travelling adventure Wanderlust: Transsiberian.
