today's howtos
-
Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 20.04
MongoDB is an open-source document-oriented database system. It is a NoSQL database.
Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like traditional RDBMS databases, MongoDB stores data as documents. Documents consist of fields and value pairs. Documents are stored as JSON format and internal as BSON format. A collection is a group of MongoDB documents.
MongoDB comes with two editions - Community edition and Enterprise. The community edition is completely free.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install MongoDB Community Edition on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How To Install and Configure Viber Messenger App on Linux Distros
Viber is one of the oldest online-based communicating applications that has been using widely. It was initially released in 2010 for VoIP services and instant messaging. Viber messenger app is now available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can install the Viber messenger app on your Linux for audio calling, video calling, and chatting. It has a huge amount of stickers, emojis, and filters for making video calling and chatting more fun and user-friendly. Moreover, you can also use the Viber business app for client meetings and other professional works.
-
How To Install Foreman on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Foreman on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Foreman is a complete lifecycle management tool for physical and virtual servers. This app gives system administrators the power to easily automate repetitive tasks, quickly deploy applications, and proactively manage servers, on-premise or in the cloud. Foreman, available as open-source software, becomes even more powerful when integrated with other open-source projects such as Puppet, Chef, Salt, Ansible.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Foreman on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Success Story: Preparing for Kubernetes Certification Improves a Platform Development Engineer’s Skills
-
System Administrator Appreciation Day 2021: A Panel Discussion
-
Makeshift Kubernetes external load balancer with haproxy | -ENOTTY
Some time ago I've replaced Google Analytics with Plausible. It works great, except for one tiny thing. The map of visitors was empty. Due to various layers of Network Adress Translations in k3s networking setup, the original client IP address information was not reaching analytics engine.
There are solutions – there is a PROXY Protocol exactly for that case. And Traefik, which handles ingress in k3s, supports PROXY. Only a bit of gymnastic was needed.
Legacy IPv4 traffic entry point to my bare-metal cluster has a form of a small in-the-cloud virtual machine. It routes incoming TCP/443 traffic over the VPN into the cluster. The VM itself is not a part of kubernetes setup – I cannot run any pods on it. I've decided to use Ansible to configure it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 215 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arduino and Chips
Node.js, curl update in Tumbleweed
Among the updated packages that landed this week in the rolling release were curl, GNU Compiler Collection, Node.js, redis and LibreOffice. The office suite package LibreOffice came in snapshot 20210728. The update to version 7.1.5.2 provided bugfixes addressing some regressions and a few fixes were made to prevent crashes in Writer. Linux Kernel firmware was updated in the snapshot and PDF rendering library poppler 21.07.0 provided some minor code improvements for build systems while also fixing a memory leak on broken files. The 2.32.3 webkit2gtk3 fixed several crashes and rendering issues and addressed a dozen Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. The 20210727 snapshot provided just a single package update to gcc11. The update of the head branch included the 11.2 release candidate and a corrected adjustment to the General Public License version 3.0. The package update also provided a libc-bootstrap cross compiler for AArch64 and RISC-V.
Today in Techrights
Server: Kubernetes 1.21 and Rackspace Outsourcing
Recent comments
10 min 11 sec ago
1 hour 49 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago