Kernel: VMware's Linux Code/Issues (Except the GPL Violations) and AMD Graphics VMware Hits A Nasty Performance Regression With Linux 5.13 VMware has found the Linux 5.13 kernel that was released as stable one month ago has led to a serious performance regression for their ESXi enterprise hypervisor. VMware found that there is a big performance regression with Linux 5.13 under their ESXi software. They found that ESXi compute workloads could be affected by up to 3x while networking workloads were at only a 40% regression. Their compute tasks were as simple as Linux kernel compile times that were severely impacted. VMware engineers found that this very significant performance regression came from a scheduler change... While the patch in question "sched: Move SCHED_DEBUG sysctl to debugfs" sounds rather mundane, it was found to ultimately impact the default value of sched_wakeup_granularity_ns.

Radeon "Cyan Skillfish" Navi 1x APU Submitted For Linux 5.15 Plus Many Fixes - Phoronix AMD driver engineers have submitted their latest batch of AMDGPU feature updates to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window opening up in about one month's time. With this latest pull request the big addition is the new "Cyan Skillfish" GPU support. Posted earlier this month were Linux graphics driver patches for "Cyan Skillfish", which is the Navi 1x graphics in an APU form factor. Yes, forthcoming Navi 1x APU/SoC rather than Navi 2x or the many Vega-based APUs out there. Details on what "Cyan Skillfish" ultimately maps to remains to be confirmed beyond being an RDNA(1) part.

OpenGL Drivers In 2021 Still Sadly Benefit From Faking Their Driver Name / GPU - Phoronix Years ago particularly when the open-source Linux GPU drivers were in their infancy it was known in some cases having to fake/spoof the GPU driver name or model in order to workaround artificial bugs / problematic code paths targeted to a particular OpenGL driver or even to achieve greater performance. With a new Mesa merge request called "Unleash the dragon!", this is still very much a problem in 2021 even now in the Android space. Google's Rob Clark who founded the Freedreno project for open-source Qualcomm Adreno project years ago created this new "Unleash the dragon!" merge request for Mesa. In 2021 the problem has shifted to Android games still relying on OpenGL have become accustomed to artificially changing their settings/capabilities based on the OpenGL renderer and GPU model.

today's howtos Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 MongoDB is an open-source document-oriented database system. It is a NoSQL database. Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like traditional RDBMS databases, MongoDB stores data as documents. Documents consist of fields and value pairs. Documents are stored as JSON format and internal as BSON format. A collection is a group of MongoDB documents. MongoDB comes with two editions - Community edition and Enterprise. The community edition is completely free. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install MongoDB Community Edition on Ubuntu 20.04.

How To Install and Configure Viber Messenger App on Linux Distros Viber is one of the oldest online-based communicating applications that has been using widely. It was initially released in 2010 for VoIP services and instant messaging. Viber messenger app is now available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can install the Viber messenger app on your Linux for audio calling, video calling, and chatting. It has a huge amount of stickers, emojis, and filters for making video calling and chatting more fun and user-friendly. Moreover, you can also use the Viber business app for client meetings and other professional works.

How To Install Foreman on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Foreman on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Foreman is a complete lifecycle management tool for physical and virtual servers. This app gives system administrators the power to easily automate repetitive tasks, quickly deploy applications, and proactively manage servers, on-premise or in the cloud. Foreman, available as open-source software, becomes even more powerful when integrated with other open-source projects such as Puppet, Chef, Salt, Ansible. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Foreman on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Makeshift Kubernetes external load balancer with haproxy | -ENOTTY Some time ago I've replaced Google Analytics with Plausible. It works great, except for one tiny thing. The map of visitors was empty. Due to various layers of Network Adress Translations in k3s networking setup, the original client IP address information was not reaching analytics engine. There are solutions – there is a PROXY Protocol exactly for that case. And Traefik, which handles ingress in k3s, supports PROXY. Only a bit of gymnastic was needed. Legacy IPv4 traffic entry point to my bare-metal cluster has a form of a small in-the-cloud virtual machine. It routes incoming TCP/443 traffic over the VPN into the cluster. The VM itself is not a part of kubernetes setup – I cannot run any pods on it. I've decided to use Ansible to configure it.