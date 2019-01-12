Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 30th of July 2021 09:45:52 PM

Bored seeing the same wallpapers every day? This article will show you how to automatically set new wallpapers using Styli.sh on Linux.

More often than not, we get bored with our current desktop wallpaper as the time passes. If you ever needed a way to automate changing your desktop wallpaper on Linux, this might be the right article for you.

Automatically switching wallpapers is probably the best way to keep your desktop fresh and full of surprises. There are many apps that can help you do this, but is it worth using an application for such an easy task?