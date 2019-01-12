today's howtos
The Linux Upskill Challenge
How to Send Email From the Linux Terminal - Make Tech Easier
The Linux terminal gives us the power and capacity to perform tons of tasks with a few keyboard strokes. For those who spend most of your time in the terminal, you can also send email directly from the Terminal. This guide takes you by the hand and shows you how you can use various methods and tools to send email straight from the Linux terminal.
Linux System Information Commands
If you’re coming from Windows or macOS, you may be used used to easily finding system information about your machine via the GUI (graphical user interface).
Since you’ll probably interact with Linux via the command line most of the time, and will operate multiple machines, it’s good to know a few useful commands to know useful information about your system.
How to Create Restricted Guest Account in Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.10 GDM | UbuntuHandbook
ant to enable Guest account in Ubuntu? Without switching to another display manager, you can add Guest in Gnome login screen for people to use your computer while NOT being able to install/remove app, change system wide settings, and access files outside its own directory.
Guest is available by default in Ubuntu 16.04 Unity desktop. After Ubuntu switched to Gnome Desktop, the feature is removed. For those need Guest account, it’s easy to add it back via following steps.
How to install phpPgAdmin on CentOS 7 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog
phpPgAdmin is a web-based administration tool for PostgreSQL (one of the most popular open-source database management systems). It is written in PHP and it is based on the popular phpMyAdmin interface originally written for MySQL administration. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpPgAdmin on CentOS 7. The installation is quick and easy and if you follow the instructions carefully, you will have phpPgAdmin installed on your CentOS 7 VPS in less than 10 minutes. Let’s get started!
How to Install aaPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
aaPanel is an open-source and lightweight server control panel used for managing a web hosting environment. It is a simple and alternative to other famous control panels including, cPanel, VestaCP, etc. It comes with a simple and user-friendly web UI that makes your job easier for managing web hosting environment. It consumes very low resources and offers an auto-installer that allows you to install multiple apps with one click. It offers a rich set of features including, File manager, SSL, Cron, Firewall, FTP, Mail, Databases, DNS and Web domain.
Removing PipeWire in Gentoo Linux
PipeWire, all the rage these days, was originally developed for video but was later enhanced to support audio as well, and is now an alternative to PulseAudio and JACK. My laptop running Gentoo Stable (amd64) with the KDE Plasma Desktop had been working fine with PipeWire for some time. The pulseaudio and screencast USE flags were both declared in the file /etc/portage/make.conf. Both audio playback and recording worked fine until a recent upgrade of the packages in my world file, when neither worked any more. The Audio Volume loudspeaker icon (the applet kde-plasma/plasma-pa) on the KDE Plasma panel had a red line through it, and the KMix loudspeaker icon (the applet kde-apps/kmix) on the panel was greyed out. Although I cannot be sure, I suspect the problem started when the first version of PipeWire that supported audio was released. The output of the command ‘ps -ef | grep pulse‘ showed me that both PulseAudio and PipeWire were running. At the time I did not know that PulseAudio is not supposed to be running at the same time as PipeWire. Sometimes when I booted the laptop and logged in, the loudspeaker icons on the Panel would appear correctly and audio output would work properly, but usually this was not the case. This behaviour made me wonder if there was some sort of race condition between the two applications at startup.
Install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server - Linux Shout
SonarQube is an open-source program to analyze the code quality, formerly it was known as Sonar. Here we will let you know the commands and steps to install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 LTs server
This program can find the security vulnerabilities in more than 20 programming languages along with auto analyzing of code quality to detect code bugs and smells. It also offers reports on duplicated code, coding standards, unit tests, code coverage, code complexity, comments, bugs, and security vulnerabilities.
Install balenaetcher using repository on Linux - Linux Shout
balenaetcher is a popular cross-platform bootable USB maker available for Windows, Linux, and macOS.With the minimal interface, this program is very easy to use and operate. Well, on the official website for Linux systems Etcher is available in AppImage format, however, if you don’t want it instead a completed installation using BalenaEtcher repository via command terminal then here is the tutorial for the same.
SSH Tunnel using Putty and Firefox | LinuxHostSupport
In this tutorial, we will show you how to create an SSH Tunnel using Putty and Firefox. SSH tunnel is an encrypted tunnel created through an SSH protocol. SSH Tunnel will be used to transfer unencrypted data over a network through an encrypted channel. If your service provider or some organization has blocked certain sites using their proxy filter you can bypass them with a SOCKS 5 proxy tunnel. In general, SOCKS is a protocol that establishes a TCP connection and exchanges network packets between a client and a server through a proxy server. If you can connect to an external SSH server, you can create an SSH tunnel to forward a port on your local machine to a port in the other machine which will be the other end of the tunnel.
How to Securely Transfer Files on Linux With sftp
Want to share files to and from a remote server? Use the sftp command in Linux to transfer data securely over the internet.
This guide will explore how to use sftp (SSH File Transfer Protocol), a command-line program for securely transferring files between two Linux computers over a network.
How To Install Brackets Editor on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brackets Editor on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, A brackets code editor is an open-source, lightweight, modern code editor for HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The functionalities of the Brackets code editor can also be extended using the extensions. It is a cross-platform code editor that is supported on all three major OS platforms: Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Brackets’s modern open-source code editor on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
today's howtos
