Friday 30th of July 2021 09:54:26 PM
HowTos
  • The Linux Upskill Challenge
  • How to Send Email From the Linux Terminal - Make Tech Easier

    The Linux terminal gives us the power and capacity to perform tons of tasks with a few keyboard strokes. For those who spend most of your time in the terminal, you can also send email directly from the Terminal. This guide takes you by the hand and shows you how you can use various methods and tools to send email straight from the Linux terminal.

  • Linux System Information Commands

    If you’re coming from Windows or macOS, you may be used used to easily finding system information about your machine via the GUI (graphical user interface).

    Since you’ll probably interact with Linux via the command line most of the time, and will operate multiple machines, it’s good to know a few useful commands to know useful information about your system.

  • How to Create Restricted Guest Account in Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.10 GDM | UbuntuHandbook

    ant to enable Guest account in Ubuntu? Without switching to another display manager, you can add Guest in Gnome login screen for people to use your computer while NOT being able to install/remove app, change system wide settings, and access files outside its own directory.

    Guest is available by default in Ubuntu 16.04 Unity desktop. After Ubuntu switched to Gnome Desktop, the feature is removed. For those need Guest account, it’s easy to add it back via following steps.

  • How to install phpPgAdmin on CentOS 7 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog

    phpPgAdmin is a web-based administration tool for PostgreSQL (one of the most popular open-source database management systems). It is written in PHP and it is based on the popular phpMyAdmin interface originally written for MySQL administration. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpPgAdmin on CentOS 7. The installation is quick and easy and if you follow the instructions carefully, you will have phpPgAdmin installed on your CentOS 7 VPS in less than 10 minutes. Let’s get started!

  • How to Install aaPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting

    aaPanel is an open-source and lightweight server control panel used for managing a web hosting environment. It is a simple and alternative to other famous control panels including, cPanel, VestaCP, etc. It comes with a simple and user-friendly web UI that makes your job easier for managing web hosting environment. It consumes very low resources and offers an auto-installer that allows you to install multiple apps with one click. It offers a rich set of features including, File manager, SSL, Cron, Firewall, FTP, Mail, Databases, DNS and Web domain.

  • Removing PipeWire in Gentoo Linux

    PipeWire, all the rage these days, was originally developed for video but was later enhanced to support audio as well, and is now an alternative to PulseAudio and JACK. My laptop running Gentoo Stable (amd64) with the KDE Plasma Desktop had been working fine with PipeWire for some time. The pulseaudio and screencast USE flags were both declared in the file /etc/portage/make.conf. Both audio playback and recording worked fine until a recent upgrade of the packages in my world file, when neither worked any more. The Audio Volume loudspeaker icon (the applet kde-plasma/plasma-pa) on the KDE Plasma panel had a red line through it, and the KMix loudspeaker icon (the applet kde-apps/kmix) on the panel was greyed out. Although I cannot be sure, I suspect the problem started when the first version of PipeWire that supported audio was released. The output of the command ‘ps -ef | grep pulse‘ showed me that both PulseAudio and PipeWire were running. At the time I did not know that PulseAudio is not supposed to be running at the same time as PipeWire. Sometimes when I booted the laptop and logged in, the loudspeaker icons on the Panel would appear correctly and audio output would work properly, but usually this was not the case. This behaviour made me wonder if there was some sort of race condition between the two applications at startup.

  • Install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server - Linux Shout

    SonarQube is an open-source program to analyze the code quality, formerly it was known as Sonar. Here we will let you know the commands and steps to install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 LTs server

    This program can find the security vulnerabilities in more than 20 programming languages along with auto analyzing of code quality to detect code bugs and smells. It also offers reports on duplicated code, coding standards, unit tests, code coverage, code complexity, comments, bugs, and security vulnerabilities.

  • Install balenaetcher using repository on Linux - Linux Shout

    balenaetcher is a popular cross-platform bootable USB maker available for Windows, Linux, and macOS.With the minimal interface, this program is very easy to use and operate. Well, on the official website for Linux systems Etcher is available in AppImage format, however, if you don’t want it instead a completed installation using BalenaEtcher repository via command terminal then here is the tutorial for the same.

  • SSH Tunnel using Putty and Firefox | LinuxHostSupport

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to create an SSH Tunnel using Putty and Firefox. SSH tunnel is an encrypted tunnel created through an SSH protocol. SSH Tunnel will be used to transfer unencrypted data over a network through an encrypted channel. If your service provider or some organization has blocked certain sites using their proxy filter you can bypass them with a SOCKS 5 proxy tunnel. In general, SOCKS is a protocol that establishes a TCP connection and exchanges network packets between a client and a server through a proxy server. If you can connect to an external SSH server, you can create an SSH tunnel to forward a port on your local machine to a port in the other machine which will be the other end of the tunnel.

  • How to Securely Transfer Files on Linux With sftp

    Want to share files to and from a remote server? Use the sftp command in Linux to transfer data securely over the internet.

    This guide will explore how to use sftp (SSH File Transfer Protocol), a command-line program for securely transferring files between two Linux computers over a network.

  • How To Install Brackets Editor on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brackets Editor on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, A brackets code editor is an open-source, lightweight, modern code editor for HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The functionalities of the Brackets code editor can also be extended using the extensions. It is a cross-platform code editor that is supported on all three major OS platforms: Linux, macOS, and Windows.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Brackets’s modern open-source code editor on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

Leftovers: Licensing, SynchroKnot, Firefox, Shows, Privilege Escalation

  • Understanding and Complying with Open Source Software Licenses - Why, When and How [Ed: Lawyers view free software as an "open" door and an opportunity to rob technical people who actual make something]

    Auditing open source software license terms is easier said than done. Like any well-managed process, ongoing compliance is the best practice. This article briefly expands on earlier provided practical open source software compliance tips (see OSS an IP Perspective and Why Security Matters Even More for On-premise Software Vendors | The Privacy Hacker).

  • SynchroKnot Announces Its New Software Product – Virtual System on Chip (vSoC)

    Customers purchase the SoCs from the SynchroKnot-authorized manufacturer directly, stack them up with spacers and pillars, and install SynchroKnot vSoC on the supported Debian or Debian-variant of the Linux operating system.

  • Firefox Add-on Reviews: Supercharge your productivity with a browser extension

    With more work and education happening online (and at home) you may find yourself needing new ways to juice your productivity. From time management to organizational tools and more, the right browser extension can give you an edge in the art of efficiency.

  • LHS/Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #422: The Weekender LXXV

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Perfect Plex Setup | Self-Hosted 50

    We discuss Chris's latest wall-mounted tablet solution for Home Assistant and several scripts to pimp your Plex setup.

  • Linux eBPF bug gets root privileges on Ubuntu - Exploit released [Ed: Privilege escalation only]

    A security researcher released exploit code for a high-severity vulnerability in Linux kernel eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) that can give an attacker increased privileges on Ubuntu machines.

Arduino-powered pinewood derby car scale measures center of gravity

Constructing and racing a pinewood derby car is a great way to introduce young children to the world of engineering and mathematics. Many competitions will limit how heavy a car can be to avoid unfair advantages when it comes to momentum, meaning that contestants will try to add as much weight as possible. However, the center of gravity is also important since having it too far forward or backward can affect the acceleration or traction of the car. To address this problem, willemvl on Instructables created a small DIY scale that measures exactly where this center lands on the car to assist in balancing. Read more

Low-Level Software: PulseAudio, VirtualBox, Vulkan and Radeon

  • Linux Release Roundup #21.31: PulseAudio 15.0, Linux Lite 5.6 RC1, and More New Releases

    PulseAudio 15.0 is an exciting release that adds new hardware support and introduces LDAC and AptX Bluetooth codecs for a high-quality audio listening experience with supported headphones.

    •    
  • VirtualBox 6.1.26

    VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. Targeted at server, desktop and embedded use, it is now the only professional-quality virtualization solution that is also Open Source Software.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Timelines

    I don’t feel like blogging about zink today, so here’s more about everyone’s favorite software implementation of Vulkan.

  • xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0.0 Released For Radeon Linux Users Still On X.Org

    It's been one year since the last xf86-video-amdgpu release in the form of v19.1 and about two years since the release before that with v19.0... Now the xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0 driver is ready for those who need it. As with all open-source Linux graphics drivers, these X.Org DDX releases are of little value these days given the migration to Wayland and those sticking to X.Org most often just using the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver. All the interesting open-source graphics magic these days happen within the DRM/KMS kernel driver components and Mesa. But unlike Intel who hasn't even issued a new xf86-video-intel development release in six years or going back seven years to the last stable release, AMD does still put out the yearly or so DDX update.

  • Create a VirtualBox virtual machine backup on a Linux host for security - TechRepublic

    Jack Wallen teaches you how to use simple bash scripts to automate backing up your VirtualBox VMs.

  • How to play Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne on Linux

    Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne is the sequel to the original Max Payne game developed by Remedy and published by Rockstar. It follows detective Max Payne and continues his story. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • How to play Tyranny on Linux

    Tyranny is an RPG video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Paradox Interactive. Currently, it is out on Windows, OSX, and Linux. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux PC.

  • How to play Middle-earth: Shadow of War on Linux

    Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an action RPG developed by Monolith Productions and published by Warner Bros. It is the second game in the Middle Earth series and is available for PS4, Windows, and Xbox One. Here’s how you can play it on Linux.

  • 10 helpful tips on MySQL performance tuning | FOSS Linux

    Like all other databases, MySQL can be complicated and can stop at a moment’s notice putting all your businesses and tasks on the line. However, common mistakes underlie most of the problems affecting the performance. To ensure your server operates efficiently and effectively by providing stable and consistent performance, you must eliminate the mistakes often caused by some subtlety in the workload or configuration trap. As data volume grows, it becomes increasingly complex. Therefore, it is essential to optimize the databases well to deliver an efficient end-user experience. MySQL performance tuning is the ultimate solution as it will help provide solutions to these database problems.

  • How to install Jetbrains PhpStorm 2021 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Jetbrains PhpStorm 2021 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to see what packages updates available on Alpine Linux - nixCraft

    n Debian or Ubuntu Linux, one can run ‘apt list --upgradable‘ command to see and list available package updates. On RHEL, we can use ‘dnf check-update‘ to list available updates on screen. However, the apk command does not have an option to show and list available security software updates. But fear not. Some other tricks can list, and you can see what packages updates are available on Alpine Linux using the apk command.

  • How To Reuse SSH Connection To Speed Up Remote Login Process Using Multiplexing

