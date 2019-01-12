Language Selection

The 6 Best Android Emulators for Linux

Friday 30th of July 2021 10:02:40 PM
Software

One cannot deny the influence of smartphones on people’s lives. These days, there is an application for everyone and everything. Whether it's a news application to start your day or social media platforms to keep you close to your loved ones, smartphones have truly evolved to be a handy solution.

There are many loyal Linux users who want to run their favorite Linux apps on the computer. Android is a common de-facto operating system for smartphones to leverage the Linux ecosystem. To initiate this feature, you need to use Android emulators to do your bidding, literally.

Emulators are computer applications that help you run your Android applications and games on your Linux machine. Here are some common Android emulators that you can use to run and test Android apps on Linux.

Leftovers: Licensing, SynchroKnot, Firefox, Shows, Privilege Escalation

  • Understanding and Complying with Open Source Software Licenses - Why, When and How [Ed: Lawyers view free software as an "open" door and an opportunity to rob technical people who actual make something]

    Auditing open source software license terms is easier said than done. Like any well-managed process, ongoing compliance is the best practice. This article briefly expands on earlier provided practical open source software compliance tips (see OSS an IP Perspective and Why Security Matters Even More for On-premise Software Vendors | The Privacy Hacker).

  • SynchroKnot Announces Its New Software Product – Virtual System on Chip (vSoC)

    Customers purchase the SoCs from the SynchroKnot-authorized manufacturer directly, stack them up with spacers and pillars, and install SynchroKnot vSoC on the supported Debian or Debian-variant of the Linux operating system.

  • Firefox Add-on Reviews: Supercharge your productivity with a browser extension

    With more work and education happening online (and at home) you may find yourself needing new ways to juice your productivity. From time management to organizational tools and more, the right browser extension can give you an edge in the art of efficiency.

  • LHS/Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #422: The Weekender LXXV

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Perfect Plex Setup | Self-Hosted 50

    We discuss Chris's latest wall-mounted tablet solution for Home Assistant and several scripts to pimp your Plex setup.

  • Linux eBPF bug gets root privileges on Ubuntu - Exploit released [Ed: Privilege escalation only]

    A security researcher released exploit code for a high-severity vulnerability in Linux kernel eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) that can give an attacker increased privileges on Ubuntu machines.

Arduino-powered pinewood derby car scale measures center of gravity

Constructing and racing a pinewood derby car is a great way to introduce young children to the world of engineering and mathematics. Many competitions will limit how heavy a car can be to avoid unfair advantages when it comes to momentum, meaning that contestants will try to add as much weight as possible. However, the center of gravity is also important since having it too far forward or backward can affect the acceleration or traction of the car. To address this problem, willemvl on Instructables created a small DIY scale that measures exactly where this center lands on the car to assist in balancing. Read more

Low-Level Software: PulseAudio, VirtualBox, Vulkan and Radeon

  • Linux Release Roundup #21.31: PulseAudio 15.0, Linux Lite 5.6 RC1, and More New Releases

    PulseAudio 15.0 is an exciting release that adds new hardware support and introduces LDAC and AptX Bluetooth codecs for a high-quality audio listening experience with supported headphones.

    •    
  • VirtualBox 6.1.26

    VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. Targeted at server, desktop and embedded use, it is now the only professional-quality virtualization solution that is also Open Source Software.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Timelines

    I don’t feel like blogging about zink today, so here’s more about everyone’s favorite software implementation of Vulkan.

  • xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0.0 Released For Radeon Linux Users Still On X.Org

    It's been one year since the last xf86-video-amdgpu release in the form of v19.1 and about two years since the release before that with v19.0... Now the xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0 driver is ready for those who need it. As with all open-source Linux graphics drivers, these X.Org DDX releases are of little value these days given the migration to Wayland and those sticking to X.Org most often just using the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver. All the interesting open-source graphics magic these days happen within the DRM/KMS kernel driver components and Mesa. But unlike Intel who hasn't even issued a new xf86-video-intel development release in six years or going back seven years to the last stable release, AMD does still put out the yearly or so DDX update.

today's howtos

  • Create a VirtualBox virtual machine backup on a Linux host for security - TechRepublic

    Jack Wallen teaches you how to use simple bash scripts to automate backing up your VirtualBox VMs.

  • How to play Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne on Linux

    Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne is the sequel to the original Max Payne game developed by Remedy and published by Rockstar. It follows detective Max Payne and continues his story. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • How to play Tyranny on Linux

    Tyranny is an RPG video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Paradox Interactive. Currently, it is out on Windows, OSX, and Linux. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux PC.

  • How to play Middle-earth: Shadow of War on Linux

    Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an action RPG developed by Monolith Productions and published by Warner Bros. It is the second game in the Middle Earth series and is available for PS4, Windows, and Xbox One. Here’s how you can play it on Linux.

  • 10 helpful tips on MySQL performance tuning | FOSS Linux

    Like all other databases, MySQL can be complicated and can stop at a moment’s notice putting all your businesses and tasks on the line. However, common mistakes underlie most of the problems affecting the performance. To ensure your server operates efficiently and effectively by providing stable and consistent performance, you must eliminate the mistakes often caused by some subtlety in the workload or configuration trap. As data volume grows, it becomes increasingly complex. Therefore, it is essential to optimize the databases well to deliver an efficient end-user experience. MySQL performance tuning is the ultimate solution as it will help provide solutions to these database problems.

  • How to install Jetbrains PhpStorm 2021 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Jetbrains PhpStorm 2021 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to see what packages updates available on Alpine Linux - nixCraft

    n Debian or Ubuntu Linux, one can run ‘apt list --upgradable‘ command to see and list available package updates. On RHEL, we can use ‘dnf check-update‘ to list available updates on screen. However, the apk command does not have an option to show and list available security software updates. But fear not. Some other tricks can list, and you can see what packages updates are available on Alpine Linux using the apk command.

  • How To Reuse SSH Connection To Speed Up Remote Login Process Using Multiplexing

