The Wine development release 6.14 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):

- Mono engine updated to version 6.3.0, with upstream updates.

- 32->64-bit thunks implemented in WOW64 dll.

- More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.

- Various bug fixes.

The source is available from the following locations:

https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.14.tar.xz

http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.14.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git

repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

