Wine 6.14 Announcement
The Wine development release 6.14 is now available.
What's new in this release (see below for details):
- Mono engine updated to version 6.3.0, with upstream updates.
- 32->64-bit thunks implemented in WOW64 dll.
- More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available from the following locations:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.14.tar.xz
http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.14.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Also: Wine 6.14 Implements More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks, Updated Mono
Wine 6.14 released with Mono updates, more prep work for GDI syscall interface
