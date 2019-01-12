Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-30
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
CodeFlare: A New Open-Source Framework For Big Data Integration And Scaling
CodeFlare is all about end-to-end workflows and pipelines and aims to drastically reduce the time it takes to set up, run, and scale machine-learning tests. The motivation behind CodeFlare, according to Priya Nagpurkar, Director of Cloud Platform Research at IBM Research, “was the emergence of these converged workflows. So you have AI, machine learning, big data, and even simulations and modeling, all coming together into tightly integrated workflows.” But how does this differ from traditional AI/ML platforms? According to Nagpurkar, the difference is, “When I can think about my logic, and I have higher-level interfaces, and I don’t have to worry about the runtime aspects, how do I scale? How do I map it to massive infrastructure?” In the end, CodeFlare deals with workflows as a whole, instead of individual elements.
[IBM emeritus who originally brought GNU/Linux to IBM] The Coming Era of Productivity Growth
“The last 15 years have been tough times for many Americans, but there are now encouraging signs of a turnaround,” wrote economists Erik Brynjolfsson and Georgios Petropoulos in The Coming Productivity Boom, a recent opinion article in the MIT Technology Review. “Productivity growth, a key driver for higher living standards, averaged only 1.3% since 2006, less than half the rate of the previous decade. But on June 3, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that US labour productivity increased by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2021. What’s better, there’s reason to believe that this is not just a blip, but rather a harbinger of better times ahead: a productivity surge that will match or surpass the boom times of the 1990s.”
After growing at an average annual rate of around 2.8% between 1947 and 1973, US productivity has significantly slowed down, except for the Internet-driven productivity boost between 1996 and 2004. Despite the relentless advances of digital technologies over the past 15 years, - from smartphones and broadband wireless to cloud computing and machine learning, - productivity has only grown at an anemic 1.3%, between 2006 and 2019. Most OECD countries have seen similar slowdowns.
What accounts for this puzzling so-called productivity paradox and when might it finally end? Over the past several years, Brynjolfsson and his various collaborators have explored this question, first at MIT where he was faculty director of the Initiative on the Digital Economy, and since 2020 at Stanford, where he’s Director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Brynjolfsson discussed alternative explanations for the paradox at a recent MIT conference.
Open source meets open design (system)
In 2019, the Red Hat User Experience (UX) team set out to create our Red Hat digital design system. It has evolved from a few research decks and Adobe XD files to a comprehensive shared design kit library and documentation website that many internal and external teams use every day.
Our mandate was to design flexible building blocks and use new web technologies to create consistent user experiences that instill trust among visitors or customers who use our system of websites and apps. In this post, we’ll share some of our challenges, actions and outcomes.
