today's howtos
-
Create a VirtualBox virtual machine backup on a Linux host for security - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen teaches you how to use simple bash scripts to automate backing up your VirtualBox VMs.
-
How to play Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne on Linux
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne is the sequel to the original Max Payne game developed by Remedy and published by Rockstar. It follows detective Max Payne and continues his story. Here’s how to play it on Linux.
-
How to play Tyranny on Linux
Tyranny is an RPG video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Paradox Interactive. Currently, it is out on Windows, OSX, and Linux. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux PC.
-
How to play Middle-earth: Shadow of War on Linux
Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an action RPG developed by Monolith Productions and published by Warner Bros. It is the second game in the Middle Earth series and is available for PS4, Windows, and Xbox One. Here’s how you can play it on Linux.
-
10 helpful tips on MySQL performance tuning | FOSS Linux
Like all other databases, MySQL can be complicated and can stop at a moment’s notice putting all your businesses and tasks on the line. However, common mistakes underlie most of the problems affecting the performance.
To ensure your server operates efficiently and effectively by providing stable and consistent performance, you must eliminate the mistakes often caused by some subtlety in the workload or configuration trap.
As data volume grows, it becomes increasingly complex. Therefore, it is essential to optimize the databases well to deliver an efficient end-user experience. MySQL performance tuning is the ultimate solution as it will help provide solutions to these database problems.
-
How to install Jetbrains PhpStorm 2021 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Jetbrains PhpStorm 2021 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to see what packages updates available on Alpine Linux - nixCraft
n Debian or Ubuntu Linux, one can run ‘apt list --upgradable‘ command to see and list available package updates. On RHEL, we can use ‘dnf check-update‘ to list available updates on screen. However, the apk command does not have an option to show and list available security software updates. But fear not. Some other tricks can list, and you can see what packages updates are available on Alpine Linux using the apk command.
-
How To Reuse SSH Connection To Speed Up Remote Login Process Using Multiplexing
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 426 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Licensing, SynchroKnot, Firefox, Shows, Privilege Escalation
Arduino-powered pinewood derby car scale measures center of gravity
Constructing and racing a pinewood derby car is a great way to introduce young children to the world of engineering and mathematics. Many competitions will limit how heavy a car can be to avoid unfair advantages when it comes to momentum, meaning that contestants will try to add as much weight as possible. However, the center of gravity is also important since having it too far forward or backward can affect the acceleration or traction of the car. To address this problem, willemvl on Instructables created a small DIY scale that measures exactly where this center lands on the car to assist in balancing.
Low-Level Software: PulseAudio, VirtualBox, Vulkan and Radeon
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 46 min ago
23 hours 49 min ago