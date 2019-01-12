Low-Level Software: PulseAudio, VirtualBox, Vulkan and Radeon
Linux Release Roundup #21.31: PulseAudio 15.0, Linux Lite 5.6 RC1, and More New Releases
PulseAudio 15.0 is an exciting release that adds new hardware support and introduces LDAC and AptX Bluetooth codecs for a high-quality audio listening experience with supported headphones.
VirtualBox 6.1.26
VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. Targeted at server, desktop and embedded use, it is now the only professional-quality virtualization solution that is also Open Source Software.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Timelines
I don’t feel like blogging about zink today, so here’s more about everyone’s favorite software implementation of Vulkan.
xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0.0 Released For Radeon Linux Users Still On X.Org
It's been one year since the last xf86-video-amdgpu release in the form of v19.1 and about two years since the release before that with v19.0... Now the xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0 driver is ready for those who need it. As with all open-source Linux graphics drivers, these X.Org DDX releases are of little value these days given the migration to Wayland and those sticking to X.Org most often just using the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver. All the interesting open-source graphics magic these days happen within the DRM/KMS kernel driver components and Mesa. But unlike Intel who hasn't even issued a new xf86-video-intel development release in six years or going back seven years to the last stable release, AMD does still put out the yearly or so DDX update.
today's howtos
