Arduino-powered pinewood derby car scale measures center of gravity
Constructing and racing a pinewood derby car is a great way to introduce young children to the world of engineering and mathematics. Many competitions will limit how heavy a car can be to avoid unfair advantages when it comes to momentum, meaning that contestants will try to add as much weight as possible. However, the center of gravity is also important since having it too far forward or backward can affect the acceleration or traction of the car. To address this problem, willemvl on Instructables created a small DIY scale that measures exactly where this center lands on the car to assist in balancing.
