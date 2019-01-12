Leftovers: Licensing, SynchroKnot, Firefox, Shows, Privilege Escalation
-
Understanding and Complying with Open Source Software Licenses - Why, When and How [Ed: Lawyers view free software as an "open" door and an opportunity to rob technical people who actual make something]
Auditing open source software license terms is easier said than done. Like any well-managed process, ongoing compliance is the best practice. This article briefly expands on earlier provided practical open source software compliance tips (see OSS an IP Perspective and Why Security Matters Even More for On-premise Software Vendors | The Privacy Hacker).
-
SynchroKnot Announces Its New Software Product – Virtual System on Chip (vSoC)
Customers purchase the SoCs from the SynchroKnot-authorized manufacturer directly, stack them up with spacers and pillars, and install SynchroKnot vSoC on the supported Debian or Debian-variant of the Linux operating system.
-
Firefox Add-on Reviews: Supercharge your productivity with a browser extension
With more work and education happening online (and at home) you may find yourself needing new ways to juice your productivity. From time management to organizational tools and more, the right browser extension can give you an edge in the art of efficiency.
-
LHS/Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #422: The Weekender LXXV
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Perfect Plex Setup | Self-Hosted 50
We discuss Chris's latest wall-mounted tablet solution for Home Assistant and several scripts to pimp your Plex setup.
-
Linux eBPF bug gets root privileges on Ubuntu - Exploit released [Ed: Privilege escalation only]
A security researcher released exploit code for a high-severity vulnerability in Linux kernel eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) that can give an attacker increased privileges on Ubuntu machines.
-
Arduino-powered pinewood derby car scale measures center of gravity
Constructing and racing a pinewood derby car is a great way to introduce young children to the world of engineering and mathematics. Many competitions will limit how heavy a car can be to avoid unfair advantages when it comes to momentum, meaning that contestants will try to add as much weight as possible. However, the center of gravity is also important since having it too far forward or backward can affect the acceleration or traction of the car. To address this problem, willemvl on Instructables created a small DIY scale that measures exactly where this center lands on the car to assist in balancing.
Low-Level Software: PulseAudio, VirtualBox, Vulkan and Radeon
today's howtos
