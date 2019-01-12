Programming: GSoC Projects, Python, and Rust
[KDE] GSoC’21 Week 7: Layout for Oware Activity
he layout is fairly intuitive. The upper half of the board is controlled by player 1, and the lower half of the board is controlled by player2.
I also worked on the basic working of the game. I am currently detecting mouse clicks on any of the valid pits on each player’s turn, and moving the corresponding seeds to adjacent pits. If the number of seeds in a pit after dropping a seed into it are 2 or 3, its seeds are captured and added to the score of the player.
[Godot Engine] GSoC 2021 - Progress report #1
We selected 5 projects back in May, and the 5 students and their mentors have now been working on their projects for almost two months. We omitted to announce the projects formally (sorry about that!), but this first progress report written by each student will make up for it by giving a direct glimpse into their work.
About half of Python libraries in PyPI may have security issues, boffins say • The Register
Boffins in Finland have scanned the open-source software libraries in the Python Package Index, better known as PyPI, for security issues and said they found that nearly half contain problematic or potentially exploitable code.
In a research paper distributed via ArXiv, Jukka Ruohonen, Kalle Hjerppe, and Kalle Rindell from the University of Turku describe how they subjected some 197,000 Python packages available through PyPI to a static analysis tool called Bandit and found more than 749,000 instances of at best poor, or at worst insecure, programming.
Rust Compiler August Steering Cycle
n Friday, July 30th, the Rust Compiler team had a planning meeting for the August steering cycle.
Every fourth Friday, the Rust compiler team decides how it is going to use its scheduled steering and design meeting time over the next three Fridays.
Leftovers: Licensing, SynchroKnot, Firefox, Shows, Privilege Escalation
Arduino-powered pinewood derby car scale measures center of gravity
Constructing and racing a pinewood derby car is a great way to introduce young children to the world of engineering and mathematics. Many competitions will limit how heavy a car can be to avoid unfair advantages when it comes to momentum, meaning that contestants will try to add as much weight as possible. However, the center of gravity is also important since having it too far forward or backward can affect the acceleration or traction of the car. To address this problem, willemvl on Instructables created a small DIY scale that measures exactly where this center lands on the car to assist in balancing.
Low-Level Software: PulseAudio, VirtualBox, Vulkan and Radeon
today's howtos
