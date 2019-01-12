Linspire/Xandros All About Monopolies and Surveillance
What started off as Lindows twenty years ago as an easy-to-use Linux-based operating system with great Wine integration and easy application support but then changed to Linspire following a Microsoft lawsuit has had quite a journey. PC/OpenSystems LLC revived Linspire after a multi-year gap following the closure of Xandros and since then it's been a rather peculiar platform. Today they are now shifting focus once again.
For the past year we have internally at PC/OpenSystems LLC launched a project called CLOUD9. The aim of this project was to create an OS that utilized cloud apps in replacement of traditional desktop applications. Some of those manifested themselves into Xandros Cloud but we wanted to bring that to all of our desktop users. Some of the efforts were successful (Xandros Cloud Office 365 was our best seller for our education customers and some of our enterprise customers) But we wanted to make the best Cloud centric OS that we could.
[...]
Xandros OpenDesktop 2021 will come in two flavors. Standard Edition with all the Google services preinstalled and Office 365 edition which will utilize Microsofts web services. With the Office 365 edition Bing will also be the default homepage and the default search engine in Google Chrome. Both will ship with .NET Core, Powershell and Visual Studios Code. Local apps will include, Chrome, Video Player, Rhythmbox, games, Shotwell and Krita for image editing. Both editions of Xandros OpenDesktop will also include all the proprietary media codecs and DVD/Blu-Ray support
Today in Techrights
Programming: GSoC Projects, Python, and Rust
he layout is fairly intuitive. The upper half of the board is controlled by player 1, and the lower half of the board is controlled by player2.
I also worked on the basic working of the game. I am currently detecting mouse clicks on any of the valid pits on each player’s turn, and moving the corresponding seeds to adjacent pits. If the number of seeds in a pit after dropping a seed into it are 2 or 3, its seeds are captured and added to the score of the player.
We selected 5 projects back in May, and the 5 students and their mentors have now been working on their projects for almost two months. We omitted to announce the projects formally (sorry about that!), but this first progress report written by each student will make up for it by giving a direct glimpse into their work.
Boffins in Finland have scanned the open-source software libraries in the Python Package Index, better known as PyPI, for security issues and said they found that nearly half contain problematic or potentially exploitable code.
In a research paper distributed via ArXiv, Jukka Ruohonen, Kalle Hjerppe, and Kalle Rindell from the University of Turku describe how they subjected some 197,000 Python packages available through PyPI to a static analysis tool called Bandit and found more than 749,000 instances of at best poor, or at worst insecure, programming.
n Friday, July 30th, the Rust Compiler team had a planning meeting for the August steering cycle.
Every fourth Friday, the Rust compiler team decides how it is going to use its scheduled steering and design meeting time over the next three Fridays.
Leftovers: Licensing, SynchroKnot, Firefox, Shows, Privilege Escalation
Auditing open source software license terms is easier said than done. Like any well-managed process, ongoing compliance is the best practice. This article briefly expands on earlier provided practical open source software compliance tips (see OSS an IP Perspective and Why Security Matters Even More for On-premise Software Vendors | The Privacy Hacker).
Customers purchase the SoCs from the SynchroKnot-authorized manufacturer directly, stack them up with spacers and pillars, and install SynchroKnot vSoC on the supported Debian or Debian-variant of the Linux operating system.
With more work and education happening online (and at home) you may find yourself needing new ways to juice your productivity. From time management to organizational tools and more, the right browser extension can give you an edge in the art of efficiency.
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
We discuss Chris's latest wall-mounted tablet solution for Home Assistant and several scripts to pimp your Plex setup.
A security researcher released exploit code for a high-severity vulnerability in Linux kernel eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) that can give an attacker increased privileges on Ubuntu machines.
